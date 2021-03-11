Women leaders urge government to provide stimulus package for business women

Two Christian women leaders have urged the government to provide stimulus support to identifiable women in micro and small businesses to enable them recover from the impact of Covid19 pandemic on their businesses.

They argue that the negative effect of Covid 19 pandemic and the material effect of the lockdown have destroyed most small businesses owned by women and as such must be supported with soft loans as is the case elsewhere around the world.

According to them, most women play supportive roles in their families whilst others are the backbone of their families who continue to suffer the ill-effect of the pandemic.

The President of Dansoman Methodist Circuit Men's Fellowship of Mt Olivet, Opanyin Maame Akua Benyah and Deaconess Rosena Yeboah Awuah of Church of Pentecost, Russia Worship Centre made the call to government during separate interviews with the ModernGhana News on the occasion of the celebration of International Women's Day.

Maame Benyah has therefore advised businesses to form recognized unions to facilitate the process when the opportunity arrives.

She said women in the Mt.Olivet Methodist church received various forms of logistical and welfare support at the height of the pandemic adding that the Circuit would continue to promote women's interest.

Deaconess Awuah said women would forever be relevant in the affairs of society and the church.

She said the centre of society cannot hold in the absence of women who play complementary roles in society.

Deaconess Awuah advised women to always give a second thought to avoid hasty decisions to quit marriages adding that at times, one could regret afterwards.

She said a spouse is not supposed to oversleep but always wakes up early to put the house in order.

She advised women to constantly engage in activities to support their spouses economically to make the home peaceful.