ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.03.2021 General News

Women leaders urge government to provide stimulus package for business women

By Francis cofie
Women leaders urge government to provide stimulus package for business women
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Two Christian women leaders have urged the government to provide stimulus support to identifiable women in micro and small businesses to enable them recover from the impact of Covid19 pandemic on their businesses.

They argue that the negative effect of Covid 19 pandemic and the material effect of the lockdown have destroyed most small businesses owned by women and as such must be supported with soft loans as is the case elsewhere around the world.

According to them, most women play supportive roles in their families whilst others are the backbone of their families who continue to suffer the ill-effect of the pandemic.

The President of Dansoman Methodist Circuit Men's Fellowship of Mt Olivet, Opanyin Maame Akua Benyah and Deaconess Rosena Yeboah Awuah of Church of Pentecost, Russia Worship Centre made the call to government during separate interviews with the ModernGhana News on the occasion of the celebration of International Women's Day.

Maame Benyah has therefore advised businesses to form recognized unions to facilitate the process when the opportunity arrives.

She said women in the Mt.Olivet Methodist church received various forms of logistical and welfare support at the height of the pandemic adding that the Circuit would continue to promote women's interest.

Deaconess Awuah said women would forever be relevant in the affairs of society and the church.

She said the centre of society cannot hold in the absence of women who play complementary roles in society.

Deaconess Awuah advised women to always give a second thought to avoid hasty decisions to quit marriages adding that at times, one could regret afterwards.

She said a spouse is not supposed to oversleep but always wakes up early to put the house in order.

She advised women to constantly engage in activities to support their spouses economically to make the home peaceful.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
2021 Budget: Ghana Employers' Association expects pragmatic initiatives
11.03.2021 | General News
Creative revenue mobilization measures needed to address fiscal slippages – says Oppong Nkrumah
11.03.2021 | General News
Meet David Hagan The Underground Mining Alliance (uma) Worker Donating His Salary To Support Patients With Anomalies And Deformity
11.03.2021 | General News
DistinSA charges gov’t to adopt use of legal authority to build Ghana’s economy
11.03.2021 | General News
UK's Junior Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey visits Ghana
10.03.2021 | General News
Africa needs urgent economic transformation – Bawumia
10.03.2021 | General News
Francis-Xavier Sosu writes: Akufo-Addo's 2021 SONA leaves much to be desired
10.03.2021 | General News
Karpowership Ghana trains school girls in fashion accessories making to mark Women’s Day
09.03.2021 | General News
'We protected lives, livelihoods at the peak of Covid-19' — Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Stop chasing for presidential aspirants now, support Akufo-A...
2 hours ago

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei's wife reported dead
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line