11.03.2021 Headlines

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei's wife reported dead

The wife of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, has passed on.

However, the cause of death is not immediately known.

Information Minister and MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, took to his Facebook page to break the news.

This was after he visited the family to commiserate with them over their loss.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah’s post eulogised the former Monitoring and Evaluation Minister for his contribution towards his life.

“I started my day on a sad black note. Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, former MP for Tafo, taught me half of what I know in Finance and Economy. On the loss of his wife, colleagues gathered to mourn with him,” he said.

body-container-line