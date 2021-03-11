ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.03.2021 General News

2021 Budget: Ghana Employers' Association expects pragmatic initiatives

2021 Budget: Ghana Employers' Association expects pragmatic initiatives
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Employers' Association (GEA) expects the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy Statement to bring pragmatic initiatives that will ensure a rapid recovery from the economic, health and social disruptions occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Dan Acheampong, President, GEA, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Association expected the 2021 Budget Statement to paint a better picture of a conducive business environment for the year.

The statement, which contained the GEA's input into the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy Statement of the Government, said the Association sought to promote the interest of employers and the private sector in general.

It recommended Rapid Economic Recovery Strategies; stating that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, since March 15, 2020, had created many uncertainties, financial challenges, and short falls in aggregate demand for businesses and employers in the country.

The statement said the pandemic derailed the economy to a path of significant decline, which necessitated the revision of projected 2020 Overall GDP Growth from 6.8 per cent to 1.9 percent.

It said consequently, many enterprises had limited their operations with more workers facing the prospect of unemployment.

The statement said given the rippling effects of the shrinkage of the economy in the 2020 fiscal year, there was the need for a comprehensive strategy that would consider the rapid recovery of the economy in the short to medium terms without neglecting the social fabric of the citizenry.

It commended Government's resolve to support enterprises and the economy to recover through the GHȼ100 billion Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme.

"What is currently important is expediting action in the implementation of the programme in a highly targeted fashion to assure optimum value for money," it said.

"Putting in place the necessary administrative arrangements to enable the targeted businesses and relevant sectors access funds outlined in the programme timeously will be crucial."

Concerning Macroeconomic Stability, the statement said going forward in 2021 and beyond, macroeconomic stability would be essential in driving the sustainability and recovery of businesses.

It said the growth of the private sector significantly depended on the macroeconomic policies of the Government.

The statement said sound macroeconomic management and economic stability did not only result in the growth and development of businesses but also the welfare and standard of living of the people.

"Generally, we expect the 2021 Budget Statement to paint a better picture of a conducive business environment for the year under discussion,” it added.

It said businesses did not expect the introduction of new taxes as experienced in the past fiscal years; adding that there was the need to embark on more fiscal consolidation and expansionary monetary policy measures in 2021 for a stable and growing economy in all quarters of the year.

“We also expect stability in the exchange rate to prevent exchange rate losses in the books of enterprises.”

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Women leaders urge government to provide stimulus package for business women
11.03.2021 | General News
Creative revenue mobilization measures needed to address fiscal slippages – says Oppong Nkrumah
11.03.2021 | General News
Meet David Hagan The Underground Mining Alliance (uma) Worker Donating His Salary To Support Patients With Anomalies And Deformity
11.03.2021 | General News
DistinSA charges gov’t to adopt use of legal authority to build Ghana’s economy
11.03.2021 | General News
UK's Junior Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey visits Ghana
10.03.2021 | General News
Africa needs urgent economic transformation – Bawumia
10.03.2021 | General News
Francis-Xavier Sosu writes: Akufo-Addo's 2021 SONA leaves much to be desired
10.03.2021 | General News
Karpowership Ghana trains school girls in fashion accessories making to mark Women’s Day
09.03.2021 | General News
'We protected lives, livelihoods at the peak of Covid-19' — Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Stop chasing for presidential aspirants now, support Akufo-A...
54 minutes ago

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei's wife reported dead
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line