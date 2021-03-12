ModernGhanalogo

12.03.2021

UK based Ghanaian doctor donates computers to schools

By King Amoah
The presentation ceremony
The presentation ceremony

The United Kingdom-based Ghanaian, who is a medical doctor cum philanthropist, Dr Asamoah has presented seven desktop computers to two basic schools at Afoakwa a farming community base in the Amansie Central District of Ashanti Region on Tuesday, March 9 2021.

The beneficiary schools were Amoako JHS and 'B' respectively.

Presenting the items on behalf of Dr Asamoah, Mr Jupiter Kofi Mensah disclosed that the gesture forms part of Doctor Asamoah's social mandate to support educational institutions to raise teaching and learning standards within the district.

Jupiter observed that pupils in the community find it difficult to get access to Information, Communications and Technology (I.C.T) due to lack of computers, adding that the donations have come at the opportune time where the pupils need them most to boost their academic laurels.

Jupiter Mensah assured the pupils of the donor's resolve to continue to support the schools in the district to complement government efforts towards the realization of education reforms in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the schools, the Assemblyman for the Afoako Electoral Area, Hon. Kingsley Owusu thanked the philanthropist.

He said they will take good care of the items to ensure its longer life span, and like Oliver Twist asked for more.

The Assemblyman used the occasion to appeal to N.G.O's, philanthropists and other well-meaning Ghanaians to emulate the shining example of the doctor Asamoah's donations and follow suit.

King Amoah

