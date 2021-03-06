Ghana @64: Let’s work together for Ghana's growth, progress – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said on the day of the 64th Independence Day celebration in Ghana that all Ghanaians must come together to work and build the nation.

In a brief message to Ghanaians on Saturday March 6, Mr Mahama said “We have only one nation, Ghana and we must work together to ensure progress and growth of our dear nation. We can only do this if we ensure equality, freedom and justice for all our citizens.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his administration is working to ensure that the challenges facing Ghanaians are reduced drastically.

He said the country has made remarkable gains in the economy and he is seeking to consolidate those gains.

In an address to commemorating the 64th independence anniversary on Saturday, March 6, at the Jubilee House, Mr Akufo-Addo said “We recognize that the biggest challenge confronting us is to be able to put our country on the path of sustained progress and prosperity and enhance the wellbeing of every Ghanaian.

“Since 2017 considerable amount of work has been undertaken to help us achieve this objective.”

He added “Consistently for three successive years our nation has been one of the fast growing economies in the world-leading us to become the largest destination of foreign direct investment in West Africa.

“Global automobile companies have set up in Ghana or expressed their desire to do so. The basic tenets of social justice that is access to education and healthcare were being guaranteed for all our people.

“We have become self-sufficient with food production. For the first time in a long while we have expected our surpluses to our neighbours.”

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has bemoaned the current status of Ghana, claiming the country is choking under neo-liberal market policies.

In a statement commemorating the 64th independence anniversary on Saturday, March 6, the CPP said: “Under the leadership of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the Convention People’s Party changed the economic and social landscape of our dear nation with an innovative model of development based on a deliberate, systematic and conscious planning of empowering Ghanaians through Free Compulsory Quality Education (At All Levels), Free Quality health care, job creation and employment opportunities, an inculcation of social values which imbibes self-confidence through the African Personality.”

The statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, on Friday noted how state properties were protected as part of the development agenda for Ghana under Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah, who was ousted from power in 1966.

“Sixty-four years (64) down the line, in what state do we find our nation Ghana, after being battered by a myriad of coups which started in 1966, the very foundation of economic independence which was laid by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah under the CPP has been totally shattered through the implementation of Neo-liberal Market policies.

“Today, we find the absence of good educational facilities and systems, lack of good healthcare systems, inadequate essential amenities like electricity and water, sanitation in our country today is a sorry state where garbage and filth are littered all over the place.

“Unemployment of the youth is our bane with no definite and concrete plan to find jobs for them.”

It is therefore “inviting all Ghanaians to join the rank and file of the CPP so as to reject the neo-liberal market policies being implemented today as a model for our development, and embrace policies that would bring back the development agenda for the nation that started under the CPP government through the leadership of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”

