ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.03.2021 Headlines

Takoradi Girls kidnapping: Two sentenced to death

Takoradi Girls kidnapping: Two sentenced to death
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two accused persons behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of four Takoradi girls has been sentenced to death by the Sekondi High Court.

The two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji have been found guilty of kidnapping and subsequent killing of the four Takoradi girls.

The judgement was given today Friday March 5.

The convicted persons have 30 days to appeal the judgement.

The High Court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, an Appeals Court Judge with additional responsibility as High Court judge, gave the sentence after the 7-member jury found them guilty.

Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji were charged for kidnapping and murder after the bodies of Ruth Abakah, 19, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Ruth Love Quayson,18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15 were discovered in their apartment following months of a national search for the victims.

The two pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy and murder.

The two have been standing trial since 2019 over the four girls who went missing in 2017.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Election 2020: 'NDC polling agents sold our pink sheets to NPP for 2k, 5k' – Atubiga spill beans
05.03.2021 | Headlines
Ghana recieves 50,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses from India
05.03.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition ruling: The court aided you to evade accounting to the people – Mahama to Jean Mensa
05.03.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition ruling: Mahama legal team dismiss rumours of going for review on judgement
05.03.2021 | Headlines
'Crude' branding of Domelevo as Togolese 'abhorrent nation-wrecking prejudice' – Mahama
05.03.2021 | Headlines
Full text: Mahama’s response to election petition verdict
05.03.2021 | Headlines
Full judgement: 2020 Election Petition ruling
05.03.2021 | Headlines
Will Mahama call Akufo-Addo to concede after election petition ruling?
04.03.2021 | Headlines
I won’t compromise Ghana’s stability – Mahama assures
04.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Ghanaian lady who survived acid attack in Saudi Arabia under...
48 minutes ago

Takoradi Girls kidnapping: Two sentenced to death
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line