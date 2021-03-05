Domelevo’s detractors caught in their ‘concocted’ evidence – Kwaku Azar reveals in 'purported' SSNIT records

Listen to article

A US-based Ghanaian lawyer and a Professor in Accounting, Stephen Kwaku Asare has revealed what he believes to be the gaps in the evidence that forced embattled Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo to retirement.

Per a forensic audit conducted by the lawyer, aka Kwaku Azar, the petitioners in a rush failed to cover-up fully traces of their concocted evidence against Daniel Domelevo, insisting a document showing the latter’s SSNIT number was unlawfully procured and published on Facebook.

“All SSNIT numbers tell a story. The SSNIT number here is E106106010014. To the ordinary eyes, this means nothing. But to the GOGO eye, this means

E = Eastern Region

10 = District 10

61 = 1961

06 = June

01 = 1

The cardholder was born on June 1, 1961. In the haste to destroy, whoever altered the DOB failed to alter the SS#.

Ordinarily, I will call for a full probe to identify those behind this plot. But this is Ghana. I won’t waste my time!!

I just ask that people of goodwill decline the invitation to jump on the train to destroy people for some miserable cedis,” Prof. Kwaku Asare wrote on Facebook.

SSNIT records produced by Audit Service published below

The purported SSNIT doc in evidence

President Nana Akufo Addo has asked the embattled Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo to stop holding himself out as such.

According to a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the President’s attention has been drawn to records and documents made available by the Audit Service, that indicate Mr Domelevo’s date of birth as 1st June, 1960, and in accordance with Article 199(1) of the Constitution, his date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June, 2020.

“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office. Mr Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu will continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor-General,” the letter stated.

Audit Service Board challenges Domelevo’s nationality, date of birth

The Audit Service Board days ago wrote to President Akufo-Addo challenging the nationality of embattled Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo.

The board also wrote to Mr Domelevo raising concerns over his date of birth claiming he has reached retirement age.

In a recent correspondence, the board said “Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1st June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1st October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.

“On 25th October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28th February 1996 is 1st June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region”.

Critics including anti-corruption campaigners say the high-handed decision smacks of hounding Mr Domelevo from office.

Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu will continue to act in Mr Domelevo’s stead until a substantive appointment is made.

---Kasapafmonline