ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.03.2021 Social News

Lawyer Justice Abdulai blasts Audit Service board over Domelevo’s age, retirement issues

A private legal practitioner Mr Justice Abdullai
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
A private legal practitioner Mr Justice Abdullai

A private legal practitioner Mr Justice Abdullai has taken a swipe at the board of the Audit Service for their claims on the date of birth of the Auditor General Mr Daniel Domelevo.

His comment comes after the Board alleged that records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) provided by the Mr Domelevo indicated that his date of birth was 1960 when he joined the scheme on October 1, 1978.

The Board said again that the record also showed that the hometown of Mr. Domelevo is Agbetofe in Togo; making him non-Ghanaian but on October 25, 1993, some changes were made.

While the date of birth changed to June 1, 1961, the hometown of the Auditor-General was now Ada in the Greater Accra Region, the board claim in a three-page letter addressed to Mr. Domelevo on Tuesday March 2, just a day before he resumed work after proceeding on compulsorily leave, on Wedenesday March 3.

The board further noted that he was due for retirement on June 1, 2020.

“Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1st June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1st October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.

“On 25th October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

“The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28th February 1996 is 1st June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region,” the correspondence stated.

The Board said Mr. Domelevo’s reference to a Parish Priest and provision of his contact for further verification of his date of birth is not admissible.

“Observation of your responses and explanations contained in your above reference letter make your date of birth and Ghanaian nationality even more doubtful and clearly establishes that you have made false statements contrary to law.”

The Board consequently insisted that Mr. Domelevo was due for compulsory retirement on June 1, 2020, and was in fact not a Ghanaian but a Togolese.

“Records made available to the Board indicate that your date of retirement was 1st June 2020 and as far as the Audit Service is concerned you are deemed to have retired,” it noted.

Commenting on this development on the New Day show hosted by Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Wednesday, March 3, Mr Justice Abdullai said “Let me address this issue of the birth certificate, that Professor, [Audit Service Board Chair] is talking about. How many of the entire board have their birth certificate from the day that they were born? None.

“Nobody can boast of even a single document evidencing their date of birth from the day they were born because it didn’t exist or because their parents didn’t keep it.

“Everything about their date of birth and I believe the majority of Ghanaians apart from those born in the 90s, will probably be able to produce a decent birth certificate.”

He added “Everyone else prior to that cannot boast of genuine current certificate to evidence date of birth on the day he was born particularly those born in the 50s and 60s and thereabout. They don’t have.”

---3news.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Stop sending NPP to opposition; I’ll be first casualty if we go opposition – Ken Agyapong to party folks
03.03.2021 | Social News
C/R: Mentally deranged man chops off a woman's hand, injures six others at Ajumako-Badukrom
03.03.2021 | Social News
Minister denies use of military in assembly election
03.03.2021 | Social News
Not every speech is permitted under Ghana’s democracy – Thaddeus Sory justifies Judicial Service order to Media
03.03.2021 | Social News
World Wildlife Day: Drop plans to mine bauxite in Atewa forest – A Rocha tells Gov’t
03.03.2021 | Social News
Audit Service Board has gone rogue; dissolve immediately – Kwaku Azar to Akufo-Addo
03.03.2021 | Social News
Officials push for relocation of ‘congested’ Kumasi Central Prison
03.03.2021 | Social News
Domelevo: Board of Audit Service action amounts to autocratic pettiness – CDD boss
03.03.2021 | Social News
Domelevo: Akufo-Addo’s gov’t made silly habit of not letting sleeping dogs lie – UG's Dr. Amoah
03.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Stop sending NPP to opposition; I’ll be first casualty if we...
6 minutes ago

Criticize but don’t berate, malign and insult us – Supreme C...
29 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line