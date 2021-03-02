March 8 declared public holiday

March 8 has been declared a public holiday.

A statement signed by the President’s representative at the Ministry of the Interior said the day has been declared a Public Holiday “in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601)”.

March 6 is set aside every year in the country as a holiday to mark Ghana’s independence, but this year’s celebration falls on a weekend.

For this reason, the holiday has been shifted to Monday.

“In addition to the public holiday, the President may, in the public interest, by executive instrument declare any other day to be a public holiday,” the Holidays Act states.

The statement called on Ghanaians to observe the day as a statutory public holiday nationwide.

“In view of the fact that 6th March 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 8th March 2021, as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”

The 6th March parade by school children all over the country is normally a feature of Ghana's Independence Day celebrations.

But the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Ghana Education Service (GES) suspended the mounting of parades as part of activities to mark Ghana's 64th Independence Day celebration.

The directive is in line with presidential measures of avoiding large gatherings as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education Directors and Heads of all schools have, through their Regional Education Directors, been asked to comply with the directive.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform all Regions that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on the 6th March 2021 has been suspended forthwith across the country,” GES noted.

—citinewsroom