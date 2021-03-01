ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 Social News

Your threats to Media unnecessary – Ben Ephson to Judicial Service

Your threats to Media unnecessary – Ben Ephson to Judicial Service
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Veteran journalist Ben Ephson has described as unnecessary threats contained in the caution statement by the Judicial Service to media houses.

According to him, the Judicial Service could have demanded better exercise of discretion by the media without threatening them.

The Judicial Service has in a statement called on media houses to remove stories they describe as inciteful or insulting towards judges.

“We must notify you, and we hereby do, that should you fail to heed our client’s demand as specified in paragraph 14 above, we have our client’s instructions to take appropriate action to ensure that you do not abuse the right to free speech by deploying and/or permitting your platform to be deployed in a manner that not only threatens our constitutional order and democracy but obviously, adversely interferes with the due administration of justice and also, brings it, into disrepute,” a part of the statement said.

Commenting on the development, the pollster said even though he agrees with the context of the statement, it could have been done without the threats.

“I believe the judicial services should be taken through the nuances of how the media works. The judicial service had made their point clear but that threat in their statement was unnecessary. I think the GJA should let them see their workings,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

Also commenting, lawyer and journalist Samson Lardi said the Judicial Service should have cited the offending media houses.

“I wish in their petition, they’d have mentioned the specific media houses and given examples of what they have done. It would’ve been better if we got to know the content and those who are carrying it. But for the enquiry I made,I wouldn’t have known my platform wasn’t part”.

---starrfm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Amenfi East District seen uplift in development under Helena Appiah
01.03.2021 | Social News
Accra: Lawyer chases compensation for persons affected by demolition at Abuja CMB
01.03.2021 | Social News
Chief Imam’s spokesperson commends Akufo-Addo for position on same-sex marriage
01.03.2021 | Social News
Nobody will build Upper West Region for us – Eledi to residents
28.02.2021 | Social News
Accra: Illegal structures demolished at Abuja CMB
28.02.2021 | Social News
Woman murdered at Olebu
28.02.2021 | Social News
Bono: Nurse killed, others injured after highway robbery
01.03.2021 | Social News
C/R: One killed following chieftaincy clash at Gomoa Nyanyano
28.02.2021 | Social News
Election Petition: 'E be ye pinsooo' for dead goat or lame horse and its vulture-allies next week — Koku Anyidoho jabs
28.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bawumia and wife take COVID-19 jab [Photos]
4 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo, wife take covid-19 jab at 37 Military Hospital
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line