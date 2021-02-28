Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight as covid-19 vaccine roll-out begins March 2

President Akufo-Addo will address the nation today on measures taken against the covid-19 pandemic since March last year.

He will be speaking tonight Sunday, February 28 at 8pm.

Tonight's address will be his 24th update.

In his last address on January 31, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians government was working to procure 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June 2021.

He said the aim is to vaccinate the entire population with an initial target of 20 million people.

The President also promised that the earliest vaccine would be in the country by March.

Ghana receives covid-19 vaccine

Truly, as the President promised, on Wednesday, February 24, Ghana became the first recipient of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed by COVAX.

Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

Key government and health officials as well as diplomats were at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to receive the vaccines.

A plane carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine landed in Accra, just before 8 am on Wednesday.

Ghana to roll-out covid-19 vaccine on March 2

The newly arrived vaccines will be deployed to designated health facilities from March 2.

The areas earmarked for the initial vaccine rollout are the Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

A similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metro and Obuasi municipality will also be covered, according to a statement from the Information Ministry.

Persons to take covid-19 vaccine first

The Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization, Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Kwame Amponso-Achiano noted that the distribution strategies for the vaccine would be based on segmentation of the population.

Dr Kwame Amponso-Achiano added that the delivery strategy includes static, outreach, mobile, campout or combination.

According to him, the vaccination will be expanded to include children and pregnant women as more safety data become available.

He intimated that the initial target of 20 million persons will include:

"Health workers, persons with underlying health conditions, security personnel, other essential service providers, persons above 60 years, second cycle and tertiary students, teachers at all levels, specialized groups on national assignments, Executive/Legislature/Judiciary/MDAs, Media."