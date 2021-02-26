V/R: St Anthony's Hospital partially closed down for covid-19 disinfection

Listen to article

ST. ANTHONY'S HOSPITAL, Dzodze in the Volta Region has been closed down following a surge in COVID-19 amongst clients of the facility and residents in the municipality.

A statement issued by the Administrator of the facility Mr. Raphael Tumawu said the Hospital will render care to only those in admission before the closure.

“This decision is necessary to reduce staff- client interaction and pave the way for disinfection of the entire Hospital to break the chain of transmission.”

Mr. Raphael Tumawu entreated the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Staff and Management as they strive to provide them with quality health care services and ensure safety at these critical moments of the country.

ST. ANTHONY'S HOSPITAL QUALITY ASSURANCE MEASURES DURING THE UPSURGE OF COVID-19 WITHIN KETU-NORTH MUNICIPALITY

[Dzodze, Ketu-North Municipal, February 23)

The Management of the St. Anthony's Hospital-Dzodze in consultation with the Diocesan Director of Health Services, the Municipal Director of Health Services and other key stakeholders wish to announce to the General Public that healthcare services at the Hospital have been suspended partially with immediate effect. The decision is part of measures to assure our clients of quality at the hospital and also strengthen the system towards handling of COVID-19 patients. The action is also necessitated by the surge in COVID-19 cases within the Ketu-North Municipality. Some of the positive cases have accessed the hospital and also received treatment during the periods.

In line with our Continuous Quality Improvement policy which is focused on developing a resilient and robust healthcare environment and also geared towards client-centered care, the Management Team has decided to carry out a disinfection exercise within the Hospital premises.

To ensure the success of the disinfection exercise, the following measures have been put in place.

1. There is partial closure of the emergency unit and suspension of OPD services. This means that new emergency patients and OPD clients would not be admitted during the period of the disinfection. However, patients who were already on admission at the emergency unit would continue to receive care,

2. The maternity unit has also been closed temporarily to new clients. Again, those who we on admission would continue to receive care.

3. Antenatal (ANC) Clients are encouraged to contact their respective Personal Midwives for further directions. All our clients are advised to access healthcare at our sister healthcare facilities. We also entreat all our cherished clients to continue practicing the COVID-19 protocols thus: Social Distancing. Frequent Hand washing, use of Hand Sanitizers and wearing of Facemask. Management regrets any inconvenience the above measures would cause. However, the Management Team wishes to emphasize that the above measures are geared towards enhancing the care given to our cherished clients.

For further enquiries, contact the Hospital Administrator on 0547776579 or the Medical Director on 0244212135 or the Nurse Manager on 0243279522.

NB: Management would communicate the completion of the disinfection exercise to the general public as soon as possible.

