ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.02.2021 Regional News

Pope Francis never endorsed same-sex marriage---Sunyani Bishop clarifies

By Mark Abisah || Suncity Radio
Pope Francis never endorsed same-sex marriage---Sunyani Bishop clarifies
Listen to article

The Catholic Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi has said Pope Francis Mario Bergoglio’s comments about the rights of Homosexuals and same-sex civil Union do not suggest an endorsement or promotion of lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI) activities.

Speaking to Suncity News in Sunyani on Tuesday, Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi said, the Holy Priest sought to draw the world’s attention to the fact that, Homosexuals are Humans who belong to families just like any other person and must be shown love and compassion.

He said faceless gay activists are hiding behind Pope’s comments to create an impression that, the Leader of the Catholic Church is complicit.

Pope Francis is quoted as saying in “Francesco” which was premiered at Rome film festival that “Gay people have the right to be in family. They are children of God, you can’t kick someone out of family, nor make thier lives meserable for this”.

Most Rev. Gyamfi maintained the Pope’s comments are not an endorsement of gay marriage, noting, Pope is not promoting a change to Catholic Teachings.

“Pope Francis was trying to say we need to be very much aware of what it means for us to be in the family of humanity and be concerned about how imperfect all of us are” he clarified.

He continued that, although the Catholic church respects the rights of Homosexuals as Human Beings, it frowns on the act of Homosexuality.

The former Rector of St. James Seminary in Sunyani added his voice to the numerous calls on the Government of Ghana to resist any attempt to legalize Homosexuality in the Country.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
NADMO undertakes COVID-19 monitoring and sensitization campaign
24.02.2021 | Regional News
KNUST SRC inaugurates committee to plan 60th anniversary
24.02.2021 | Regional News
Make your position known on the LGBT Brouhaha – Security Analyst to gov’t
23.02.2021 | Regional News
Ghanaians doubt closure of LGBT Office
23.02.2021 | Regional News
Alhaji Bamba lauds the appointment of Alhaji Zakaria as regional minister
23.02.2021 | Regional News
DCE Appointment: Fanteakwa North youth protest against traditional council's nominee
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Sissala West: MP goes on a 'Thank You Tour' of his constituency
22.02.2021 | Regional News
First Ghana Police Woman, Rosemond Asiama dies at age 91
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Government committed to decentralization and rural development---Hon. Naana Eyiah
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Over 1,500 health workers infected in Ashanti Regi...
37 minutes ago

[Photos] How security officials locked up LGBTQI office in A...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line