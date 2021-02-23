ModernGhanalogo

23.02.2021

E/R: Two die in gory accident at Akuse Junction

Two male passengers died while many sustained injuries in a fatal accident which occured Monday evening on Tema to Akosombo Highway.

The accident which involved a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with registration number GT4087-15 happened about 6:40pm at Adelakope community near Akuse junction stretch of the road.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sergeant Francis Gomado, said preliminary investigation by Police revealed that on February 22,2021 about 6:30pm suspect driver Anku Christian -34 years was driving the said commercial bus with passengers on board from Ashaiman to Kpassa.

However on reaching a section of the road at Adelakope near Akuse Junction, the front tyre of the bus got burst and as a result the driver lost control of the steering wheel causing the bus to veer off its lane into the bush and crushed into a tree.

Two of the passengers died on the spot while the rest of the passengers including the driver sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Akuse Government Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at same hospital morgue for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy.

Efforts were underway to tow the accident vehicle to the station.

Meanwhile, 60 persons have died in 45 road crashes recorded between January and February 13th, 2021 in Eastern Region.

“From January to 13th February we had 60 people killed in Eastern region and Kibi Division is leading that on Nsawam to Suhum area. In all we have 45 accidents that were fatal. With that 45 accidents, 60 people were killed. You will be startled to note that commercial vehicles killed 19, private vehicles killed 8, motorcycle/tricycle killed 20 and then the pedestrian knockdowns were 13 ” Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu told Kasapa News.

He said the Police command is going to clampdown on careless and unlicensed drivers in the region to curb the worrying trend.

--kasapafm

