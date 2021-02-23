ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
23.02.2021 Social News

You have no rights in Ghana – Ayariga to LGBT people

Bawku Central lawmaker Mahama Ayariga says homosexuals must recognise they have no rights in Ghana.

According to him, people who own up to being homosexuals in the country must be identified and face prosecutions.

“They don’t have the right to practice gay or lesbianism so they can’t say their rights have been violated. You don’t have the right to be gay or lesbians in Ghana. But I’m saying any person can advocate that we should confer that right on them.

“So we should now look for him or her that says they are into the activities and begin to punish the person for what they say they are,” Mr. Ayariga told Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV Tuesday.

Conversation and anger towards LGBT practices have been renewed in Ghana following fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.

The EU office in Ghana has declared support for the group.

Meanwhile, former deputy Information Minister Pius Hadzide says President Akufo-Addo has told him he will never legalise homosexuality.

“We are a people of culture governed by rules and regulations. Whatever decision we take should conform with our culture and laws…I can confirm to you that the president has indicated that Ghana is not ready to legalize LGBTQI in the current context”.

