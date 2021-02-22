You are responsible for what you become---EPUC President Prof. Bakah

The President of Evangelical Presbyterian University College, (EPUC)-Ho, Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah has urged freshmen and women of the University to be serious with their academic works on campus in order to achieve their aims.

Prof. Bakah was speaking at the 14th matriculation ceremony on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the E.P Church, Dela Cathedral.

“You must be ambitious and inject a strong desire for excellence in all your endeavors. If you are to be successful, you must aspire to be the best in whatever you do. You should not be satisfied with mediocrity. Always remind yourselves that you are faced with limitless possibilities and opportunities as students. You must imbibe the sense of responsibility; you should accept that ultimately; you are responsible for what you become.”

He tasked the matriculants to be ambitious and desire for excellence while being the architects of their own actions.

“You must always remember that you are the architects of your actions which shape your destinies. Since you are masters of your own actions, you are the very people to control your own actions. Bear in mind that your foremost preoccupation is to apply yourselves diligently to studies and above all, you must observe the rules and regulations of the University College. A sense of responsibility will therefore, require you to accept your failings and with courage and determination, accept to make changes to put things right and to move forward.”

He continued to encourage the matriculants to take opportunities and represent the country professionally.

“Finally, take advantage of all the opportunities the University College offers you, so that you can prepare yourself academically, professionally and leadership and character wise. Always remember that you represent the future of this country and therefore what you become is what our country will be. I assure you that the University College will not spare any effort in supporting your endeavors as students.”

One hundred and fifty-six (156) students were matriculated.

EPUC, a premier private University in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, was established by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in 2008.

The Institution currently runs Bsc Business Administration (Credit Management and Finance), BA Social and Community Development Studies, Bsc Business Administration (Marketing), Bsc Business Administration (HR), BA Governance Studies, BA (Hons) Pastoral Ministry and Church Management, BA Corporate Secretaryship and Management, Bsc Agribusiness, Bsc (Hons) Business Administration (Accounting and Finance) and BA French.

Available graduate programs include MBA Human Resource Management, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Procurement & Supply Chain Management, and Mphil Agribusiness.