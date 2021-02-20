'Babbling' Hawa Koomson was 'a joke'; 'Akufo-Addo disgraced himself by nominating her' – Alex Mould

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister-designate Mavis Hawa Koomson “was a joke” at her vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, former CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr Alex Mould has said.

“I don’t know why the President would disgrace himself by putting such a person forward”, he told Eugene Bawelle on Class91.3FM’s current affairs programme ‘The Watchdog’ on Saturday, 20 February 2021.

In Mr Mould’s view, Hawa Koomson “clearly exhibited that she had no understanding of her role, her objectives, her responsibilities, or even understand the industry she was going into”.

“She was babbling about a lot of things that didn’t make sense”, he explained.

“If I were the President, I would be cringing, I would be really angry with myself [about] why I put such a person out there to disgrace me, because it was a total disgrace on the judgement of the President in this particular area”, Mr Mould insisted.

To Mr Mould, the former Minister of Special Development Initiatives may be an asset to her party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but cannot be a minister.

“She may be a very nice person who can be used for political and party issues but definitely not in running this economy or giving direction or executing direction given to her by the policymakers at cabinet”, Mr Mould asserted.

“She exhibited none of these skills”, he pointed out, adding: “She did not have the values as well”.

“I mean, if you were the President, you want people with values to handle such positions so that corruption and things like that would be minimised and her past shows the character of the individual – toting a gun, shooting around, just like we are in the Wild Wild West”.

“I was surprised that the President really would put forward her nomination. I think she was set up for failure”, he said.

