[Check] Persons to take covid-19 vaccine first

The national coronavirus vaccine deployment plan has been launched today.

The Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization, Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Kwame Amponso-Achiano noted that the distribution strategies for the vaccine would be based on segmentation of the population.

He stated that the entire population is considered in the plan for the vaccination.

Dr Kwame Amponso-Achiano added that the delivery strategy includes static, outreach, mobile, campout or combination.

According to him, the vaccination will be expanded to include children and pregnant women as more safety data become available.

He intimated that the initial target of 20 million persons will include:

"Health workers, persons with underlying health conditions, security personnel, other essential service providers, persons above 60 years, second cycle and tertiary students, teachers at all levels, specialized groups on national assignments, Executive/Legislature/Judiciary/MDAs, Media."