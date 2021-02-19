ModernGhanalogo

19.02.2021 Headlines

I'm willing to partner CSOs to help marginalised persons – Bagbin
A three-member delegation from the International Justice Mission (IJM), led by Will Lanthrop, country director, on Thursday, 18 February 2021, called on the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban SK Bagbin, to formally congratulate him on his election as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

The delegation also sought to find ways of collaborating with Parliament to stop child trafficking at the country’s ports.

Mr Bagbin, himself a very key member of the Catholic Lawyers Association and a human rights lawyer and activist expressed his willingness to work with the Civil Society Organizations to help vulnerable and marginalised persons in the country.

IJM is an international, non-governmental organisation focused on human rights, law and law enforcement.

IJM works to combat sex trafficking, child sexual assault, cybersex trafficking, forced labour, slavery, property grabbing, and police abuse of power and addresses citizenship rights of minorities.

The bulk of IJM's work focuses on sex trafficking.

