We’ve delivered Global Peace in 100 cities in 100 countries – Kobla Asamani

The Coordinator of Campaign and Advocacy of Global Peace and African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), Mr Kobla Asamani, has said at the Global Peace Inter-Generational Dialogue and the launch of Futures Forum by the Deputy UN Secretary-General, H. E. Amina Mohammed and Mrs Graca Machel, Chair of Global Peace, on 5 February 2021, that Global Peace has met its target of establishing its presence in 100 countries.

“Indeed, no one was left behind”, Mr Asamani said when he delivered the guest speaker’s speech at the launch via zoom, adding: “With the promise made in Accra during the inaugural launch of 100 cities 100 Dialogues by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, we have finally delivered Global Peace in over 100 cities in 100 countries and beyond”.

Mr Asamani said Global Peace has been “inspiring the voices and hopes of young people”.

Mr Asamani noted: “Our five young panellists from the five continents seated here today, you are testimony to our efforts! And to our able partners, Nuralain Abukar of the Michigan State Board, USA, Lester Harare from JCI Honduras and Rayan Elliot from Jamaica, thank you all for your extraordinary contributions”, he noted.

The Global Peace Inter-Generational Dialogues (IGD), conceived by the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes, aims to accomplish inclusive thought leadership that constructively engages young people in cross-cutting conversations on ‘The Future We Want’ as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In December 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that Ghana would host the inaugural IGD as the first of 100 such events to be hosted in 100 cities worldwide in 2019.

The Ghanaian leader said at the time: “I am firm in my conviction of the urgent, critical need to involve young people in decisions that affect them. We cannot talk about sustainable development without the active involvement of youth.”

“The future of Africa and the future of our young people depends on visionary leadership,” Mrs Machel said in her opening remarks in the Accra IGD".

As SDG Advocates, both Mrs Machel and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo understand and underscore the importance of including a diversity of perspectives when discussing development.

Read Mr Asamani’s full speech below:

Thank you Dr Vasu Gounden…Your Excellencies, Keynote Speakers, I stand here today with great honour and joy. Thank you, everyone, for coming to join us today.

Our success story is inspired by the incredible role of over 200 young leaders volunteering as convenors and moderators, over 500 global speakers, and over 50,000 participants.

From face-to-face dialogues to a caravan dialogue in Israel, to a dialogue deep in the ocean on the legendry Japanese Peace Boat we crossed every Continent…and not even COVID-19 could stop our march…our virtual dialogues continued throughout the pandemic, a testimony to our collective determination!

From Accra to New York. UK to Portugal and Russia, Australia to Nepal, Sri Lanka to Japan, from Iran to Brazil, Ecuador to Israel and to South Africa. We held intellectual discourse and engagement amongst students, youth, civil society, captains of industry, academics, politicians and priests of different religions from across the world…every sector of society's voice was heard. From the African Union’s silencing the gun’s campaign, to the United Nation’s UN75 campaign, we made an indelible mark in the history of mankind.

Today, we can report with authority the facts of hope…we analysed problems and challenges, provided alternative solutions; offered and shared aspirations despite the tragedies left by the global pandemic.

Our 5 young panellists from the 5 continents seated here today, you are testimony to our efforts! And to our able partners, Nuralain Abukar of the Michigan State Board, USA, Lester Harare from JCI Honduras and Rayan Elliot from Jamaica…thank you all for your extraordinary contributions.

And, also to mention my good friend Javaungh. Let me also commend our other office colleagues Immins and Keegan in our design team, the leader and manager of our team, Karishma Rajoo.

Thank you…Thank you once again to the Founder of Global Peace, Dr Vasu Gounden for your vision, support and guidance.

Indeed, it is a great time to celebrate. It is now time to introduce the endorsements for Global Peace from around the world. Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the pioneers of Global Peace!