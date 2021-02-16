Don't re-nominate disrespectful, self-wealth making Ada DCE — NPP executives petition Akufo–Addo

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Ada Constituency have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo not to re-nominate Madam Serah Dugbakie Pobi as District Chief Executive(DCE).

The executive said she had always exhibited" blatant disrespect for the party structure and constant expression of non-confidence and praticalization of such for the Constituency Executives."

The petition which was copied to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the NPP regional chairman and the regional secretary, stated nine reasons why the President should reject the District Chief Executive Madam Serah Dugbakie Pobi's bid to become a DCE of the area again.

The Ada Constituency Chairman, NPP, Mr. Ofotsu Apronti, among some other party executives, penned their signatures to affirm their displeasure on what they termed "abysmal performance' of the DCE."

"We, the numbered and undersigned rank and file of the New Patriotic Party in the Ada Constituency, consisting of Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Council of Elders and Patrons, do hereby resolve NOT to support and therefore reject any attempt to nominate, elect and appoint Sarah Dugbakie Pobee as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ada East District Assembly.

We do not support her candidacy for the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the following reasons;

"1. Her approximately (4) four year in office as the District Chief Executive saw the marginalization of the Constituency Party from the mainstream governance of the district surprisingly in favour of opposition members in the NDC resulting in huge party apathy leading to the stunt in growth of the Constituency Party.

"2. Her blatant disrespect for the party structure and constant expression of non-confidence and praticalization of such for the Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives as evidenced by her relationship with the above during her entire tenure and more especially during the election period.

"3. Her non-compliance with the rules and regulations for the 2020 elections, having doubled as the Parliamentary Candidate/District Chief Executive (DCE) i.e.

(a) Non usage and the abandonment of the inaugurated Constituency Campaign Team to run a parallel campaign

team.

(b) Never cooperated to ensure the successful implementation of the Constituency drawn election/campaign programme.

"4. Her bad management and distribution of the Constituency election logistics and funds to the detriment of the Constituency Party.

"5. Her inability to convince and mobilize the majority of the work force of the District Assembly as well as her failure to appeal to the electorates to support and vote for her candidacy and the party as evidenced by her abysmal performance during the 2020 elections.

"6. Her divisive and insatiable desire for self-wealth making, to the disadvantage of the growth of the Constituency Party as well as her unreliable nature.

"7. Her deep involvement in the Ada-Foah Chieftaincy brouhaha that has affected the party's performance immensely.

"8. Her poor relationship with the majority of the elders of the party including the Patrons, Council of Elders and members of the Party's Disciplinary Committee.

"9. Her general sense of arrogance and total disregard to party faithful as well as ordinary indigenes of the district.

We are convinced that any thorough, independent research will collaborate the outlined reasons and thereby vindicate the numbered and signed executive committee members," the statement said.

Madam Pobi has declined to comment on the issue.

---GNA