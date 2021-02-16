ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.02.2021 General News

Trotro collides with motorbike at Newtown

By Stephen Bernard Donkor
Trotro collides with motorbike at Newtown
Listen to article

A Nissan Urvan vehicle with registration number GC 8751 -12 has collided head-on with a motorbike at Newtown a suburb of Accra. The accident which happened around 6:30 pm on Monday, February 15, 2021, saw huge vehicular traffic on the Newtown – Dworwulu stretch.

The Driver of the Urvan vehicle, name withheld, is said to have had verbal exchanges with the rider soon after the Collison. This eventually resulted in a heated brawl. The brawl which lasted for more than 10minutes was coupled with jabs from both sides. Some eyewitnesses were seen watching the scene in anticipation to know who wins the bout.

Others who were seen as cronies of the driver and the rider were not left out of the banter as they also joined in the scuffle as a sign of solidarity. It was observed that none of the people involved in the brawl had their mask on. A situation that could be a recipe for the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, it took the intervention of some onlookers to calm tempers. There was no police presence at the time of the incident. The motor rider sustained slight injuries whereas the Urvan vehicle had part of the windscreen broken in the process.

I am, therefore, by this piece appealing to all motorists to be vigilant when driving in order to prevent some of these happenings.

Story by Stephen Bernard Donkor

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Esther Cobbah now sits on the Board of the International Public Relations Association
15.02.2021 | General News
'Don't let Mahama drag case, abuse SC for failing to prove claims; I've nothing to testify to' – Jean Mensa
15.02.2021 | General News
'Six-pack' Bayern return for show of muscle in Bundesliga
15.02.2021 | General News
Traffic management deal: Don't blame Parliament for looming judgement debt – Assibey-Yeboah
15.02.2021 | General News
Computer Science lecturers undergo training on research
15.02.2021 | General News
Don't twist hand of God in prayers – Methodist Bishop to Christians
15.02.2021 | General News
We’ll push more Ghanaians to global bodies – Ayorkor
14.02.2021 | General News
Let your lifestyle on social media reflect the Christ in you — Reverend Quamson
14.02.2021 | General News
Radio losing its standard in UWR — Senior Broadcaster
14.02.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Supreme Court’s decision to prevent us from reopening case w...
24 minutes ago

E/R: Passengers stranded as Ferry breaks down on Volta lake
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line