Esther Cobbah now sits on the Board of the International Public Relations Association

10th February 2021, Accra- The founder of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier total communications agency, Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, has been voted to the Board of the globally respected International Public Relations Association to serve a two-year term. This follows her previous term as a co-opted member of the Board between 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, the multi-award-winning Communication Specialist became the first Ghanaian to serve on the board of this prestigious organization. She has also been a judge on the Association’s globally acclaimed Golden World Awards since 2015.

Peter Agbeko, a member of IPRA in Ghana says, “I feel really proud to see a fellow Ghanaian serving on the Board of an Association whose membership is drawn from the world over. Esther will, without doubt, fly the flag of Ghana high with her exceptional capabilities in communications.”

Esther says, “it is indeed an honour to have the opportunity to serve on this Board and to help advance the positive impact that public relations can have in well-being globally. I look forward, particularly, to joining hands with other Communications professionals in Africa and globally in helping stimulate development, peace, good health and well-being on the Continent using communication as a vital tool. I will be challenging the membership with an insistence that Africa matters!”

Phillipe Borremaus, President of IPRA says, “We are delighted to have Esther voted on to the Board after her service as a co-opted member. We will continue to be enriched and inspired by her impressive contributions to our work. At IPRA, our global reach is something we celebrate. We aim to use this to be of benefit to the countries from which our membership is derived and to the world at large. We know that ethical, open and trustworthy communications can save and improve lives, bring peace and break down walls of ignorance, especially during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

ABOUT IPRA

IPRA, the International Public Relations Association, was established in 1955 and is the leading global network for PR professionals in their personal capacity. IPRA aims to advance trusted communication and the ethical practice of public relations. We do this through networking, our code of conduct and intellectual leadership of the profession. IPRA is the organiser of public relations' annual global competition, the Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA). IPRA's services enable PR professionals to collaborate and be recognised.

Members create content via our Thought Leadership essays, social media, and our consultative status with the United Nations. GWA winners demonstrate PR excellence. IPRA welcomes all those who share our aims and who wish to be part of the IPRA worldwide fellowship. For more see www.ipra.org .

About Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah

Esther is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier Total Communications Agency. An old girl of Wesley Girls High School, Cape Coast, Esther obtained her first degree at the University of Ghana, Legon, and further earned graduate degrees in Communications from the School of Communications Studies, the University of Ghana and Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.

Esther has extensive experience working with public and private sector organisations as well as communities and individuals in Ghana and beyond. She has a keen understanding of the value of effective communication processes for national development, organizational growth, and individual livelihood enhancement and she is constantly exploring effective communications strategies to promote innovation and social behavior change. She has won numerous local and international awards for her work in business and the communication industry.

Esther is not new to membership of Boards of professional associations. Locally, she serves on the Governing Councils of Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana and Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG).