15.02.2021 Regional News

By Isaac Amoah-Asare
Akuapim Tutu: School dropout gets support from Naabea Ansrogya Odi Foundation to return to classroom
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

On 14th February 2021, the Nanabea Ansrogya Odi I Foundation celebrated Valentines/Chocolate day with the Akuapem Tutu Trinity Orphanage home and donated some educational materials and other assorted products including foodstuffs.

According to her, she hopes and prays that the less privileged young ones grow to impact lives as she (her royal highness Nanabea Ansrogya Odi I has done).

Trinity Orphanage Home has been in existence since sixteen years ago with children population of 200, both male and female.

Naabea Odi I pledged that her outfit would continue supporting the needy at all times so they get the needed push to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

She, also, presented an undisclosed amount of money to support the activities of the home.

In attendance were the CEO of DUTAN GROUP Ghana, Mr. Kissiedu Kwapong, Mr.Gideon Tenge, Mr. Abredu Simple, Nana Boakye Yiadom II ( Nkosuohene of Suhum Kwahyia ), Opanyin Agya Adu, and other members of the foundation.

Madam Sophia, the Proprietress of the Orphanage home expressed gratitude to the Foundation and assured that the items would be put into good use.

