14.02.2021 Headlines

Another police officer commit suicide in Tema

A 50-year-old Police Officer with Ashiaman Court Unit has committed suicide.

According to Citi News sources, the officer DSP Asiam Divine Yao shot himself with a gun at his residence at Tema Community 18, Bortiman.

Citi News sources within the police service reveal that he passed on at the police Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, February 14, 2021.

He is the third police officer to die in a similar manner within a month.

Earlier this month a Police Constable with the National Protection Unit Eugene Yelnona was found dead at his duty post.

He allegedly shot himself while on guard duties at Ridge.

Similarly, the Police Commander for Half Assini in the Western Region Superintendent Cyprian Zenge allegedly shot himself dead in the latter part of January.

—citinewsroom

