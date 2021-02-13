Allow MP's, party executives choose their MMDCEs - Akufo-Addo told

Listen to article

The National Secretary for United Patriots of NPP, a pro-NPP group, Kwabena Frimpong has appealed to the President Akufo-Addo to allow Members of Parliament and Constituency Executives to choose their preferred MMDCES to help avoid the numerous tension that almost caused the party defeat at the December polls.

He made this timely and essential note while speaking on Fly Fm Saturday Political talk show.

The dynamic and vociferous party activist noted that NPP lost many parliamentary seats because of the bad blood between most MPs, Party Executives and their MMDCEs.

He further posited that the lack of unity among these key sections of leadership at the local level of the party created problems for the party and most often led to wranglings and factions which affects the work of the government.

"This has become a malady of our today's politics where there seems to be competition between the MP and the MMDCEs".

Mr. Kwabena in his submission cited some constituencies that have experienced some tensions between the MPs, party executives and MMDCEs. Some of these constituencies are; Sisala West, Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, Atebubu Amanten, Effiduase Asokore (where the DCE was caught on tape advocating for party people to vote for Independent candidate as against the party candidate) and many others across the country.

According to him, all these party internal wranglings can be curbed by carefully selecting the MMDCE, giving priority to the choice of the MP and Party executives.

He further posited that these misunderstandings at the constituency level massively affected the work of the Akufo-Addo government in the first term, and secondly affected the performance of the NPP in the 2020 elections which together with other reasons made it lose many seats in parliament.

"Example, in Manso Adubia Constituency, the last minute inclusion of Kwame Poku as DCE did the trick for us a party by this time an Independent Candidate would have been the MP for the area. This has therefore become expedient for lessons to be learnt and the necessary considerations to be made."

He further explained that, as a result of the mistrust among the party leadership, MPs and MMDCEs, some party members felt reluctant to go out and campaign for the NPP in the 2020 elections.

"For there to be genuine peace, cooperation and unity at the local government level of the party, it is prudent and with no doubt that the MPs and Party executives at the local level should be permitted to choose who becomes their DCE or MCE".

According to him, this will promote peace and development at the local level and unequivocally keep the NPP party in power beyond eight years.