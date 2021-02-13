Grassroots Movement for Akwaa is grateful to Nana B for acknowledging our choice

Listen to article

We the Grassroots Movement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to one of the most outstanding young lawyers and arguably the best communicator in Ghana politics, Henry Nana Boakye Esq for recognizing and acknowledging our call on Nana Kwadwo Akwaa to be the next National Youth Organizer of our great party.

Though the name Nana Kwadwo Akwaa has become a household name but to be easily recognized and mentioned on one of the most popular political talk shows in the country (Asempa FM Ekosiisen) among other names as a potential contestant in the upcoming National Youth Organizer race by no mere a person than the Chief Commander himself- Nana B is a clear manifestation that the leadership of the party recognises and respects the choices that we the grassroots of the party make.

Indeed, Nana Kwadwo Akwaa has paid his dues as a grassroots commander. His contributions towards the party's youth activisms cannot be quantified. It is therefore no surprise seeing the National Youth Organizer himself on a live radio interview acknowledging and recognising the call by the entire grassroots, footsoldiers, party executives and stalwarts both in Ghana and in the diaspora on Nana Kwadwo Akwaa to be his successor.

We are therefore by this release showing our gratitude and appreciations to our champion commander, Nana B for the honour done us. We wish for him nothing but the best in his next political journey.

Long Live NPP

Long Live Nana B

Long Live Nana Akwaa

