ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.02.2021 Social News

Upper West: Oloteng residents beg for potable water

By Philip Tengzu | Wa
Upper West: Oloteng residents beg for potable water
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Residents of Oloteng in the Tanina Electoral Area in the Wa West District, have appealed to the District Assembly and benevolent individuals and organisations to support them with potable water.

They said the community had three boreholes, but that two of the boreholes had broken down compelling the entire community to depend on a single borehole for water.

“The water issue is affecting us here, you can see this afternoon the number of women at the borehole.

Sometimes they can queue till midnight before they could get water”, Mr Peter Bisaang, a resident of the community told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said inadequate source of potable water at the community was adversely affecting their livelihood.

According to him, one of the broken-down boreholes was the old model and that getting its parts for maintenance was difficult.

Mr Bisaang, who is also the Unit Committee Chairman for the Tanina Electoral Area, noted that they had been “crying to the politicians for help but are not getting any help from them.

“Our two boreholes are spoiled leaving only one. We go and crowd there looking for the water to fetch.

We the old ladies are suffering because of the water”, Madam Rebecca Derguon noted.

According to the residents, they had been contributing to repair the borehole anytime it broke down and that they were unable to contribute to fix it due to the financial difficulties they faced.

Meanwhile, Mr Seidu Kassim, the Assembly Member for the area, told the GNA that access to potable water was a major challenge in some of the communities in his electoral area, including; the Oloteng community.

He said he was lobbying with the District Assembly and other organisations in that regard.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Stop increasing the perception that you’re development agents – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to MPs
12.02.2021 | Social News
Dr Nyaho Tamakloe dares Muntaka to explain why he withdrew bribery allegations against judges
12.02.2021 | Social News
We don't want clueless Helena Appiah as Amenfi East MCE again– Group to Akufo-Addo
12.02.2021 | Social News
Man found dead in Kasoa Ofaakor Central Mosque after prayers
12.02.2021 | Social News
Nitiwul deny ordering soldiers to Parliament
12.02.2021 | Social News
Kwahu drivers threaten demonstration over increasing robberies
12.02.2021 | Social News
Kumasi Race Course traders threaten to stop paying tax
12.02.2021 | Social News
IGP orders police to protect tomato importers travelling to Burkina Faso
12.02.2021 | Social News
'Nkoranzamanhemaa' praises Akufo-Addo for Adu Gyan's nomination
12.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Nort...
29 minutes ago

Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secur...
40 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line