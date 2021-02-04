ModernGhanalogo

04.02.2021

NDC’s Deputy Organiser for Savannah Region aka 'Chuu' reported dead

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has announced the demise of its Deputy Regional Secretary Mahama Asumah popularly known as Chuu.

He died early on Thursday at the Buipe holistic hospital after a short illness.

In a statement from the party, the Regional Executive Committee has since directed that all party flags fly at half-mast until the final funeral rites are performed.

He was described as a “long-standing member of the National Democratic Congress who rose steadily through the ranks until his current position as Deputy Regional Organiser of the NDC in the Savannah Region.”

Find below the full statement

NDC SAVANNAH REGION MOURN THE SUDDEN DEMISE OF COMRADE MAHAMA ASUMAH( DEPUTY REGIONAL ORGANISER).

We have been officially informed of the demise of our friend, brother, colleague and comrade, Mahama Asumah popularly known as “Chuu” who passed on in the early hours of today at the Buipe holistic hospital after a short illness.

Mahama Asumah has been a long-standing member of the National Democratic Congress who rose steadily through the ranks until his current position as Deputy Regional Organiser of the NDC in the Savannah region.

The Regional Chairman, executive body and entire NDC fraternity condoles with the family as we join in showing our last respect to our brother and comrade.

The Regional Executive Committee further directs that all Party flags fly at half-mast until the final funeral rites are performed.

The general public will be updated accordingly.

Till we meet again, Comrade Chuu, Rest in peace.

Issued:

Malik Basintale

Communication Officer

NDC – Savannah Region.

