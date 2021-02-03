ModernGhanalogo

03.02.2021

Man bites off Police officer's thumb after resisting arrest

Man bites off Police officer's thumb after resisting arrest
A 22-year-old man, Eric Awutey has bitten off the thumb of a Police officer at Kasoa Millennium City in the Central Region.

According to a report Hotfmghana.com gathered from Millenium City district police command, the 22-year-old man perpetuated the act by biting off the thumb of the Police Officer in an attempt to resist arrest.

The police officer, Corporal Kasim Amenu has so far been rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment.

More to follow….

