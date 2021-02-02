ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.02.2021 Social News

Tamale: Teachers boycott class after assault on headmaster

Tamale: Teachers boycott class after assault on headmaster
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Various Teacher unions in the Tamale metropolis have boycotted academic activities following an alleged assault on the headmaster of Nyohini JHS block B and two others last Thursday by some unidentified men.

According to the teachers, headteachers in the metropolis have received several threats on their lives whilst a few have been assaulted.

The teachers say they feel unsafe at work, and until authorities address their concerns, they will not go back to school.

21202163602-k5fri7t2h0-teachers-in-tamale-boycott-class-after-assault-on-headmaster0

The headteacher who was assaulted, Rev Lawrence Yiripari told Citi News that, when men entered his house, “The quickly entered, held my smock and started slapping me. They didn’t greet me. I didn’t say anything to provoke them”.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting a petition to the Metropolitan Education Unit of the GES, the spokesperson for the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools in Tamale, Bismarck Kwadjo Ampomah, explained that though the reason for the attack is unknown, they suspect some teachers as being the instigators.

“We realised that it had to do with the mass internal transfer done by the directorate somewhere in November last year.”

“We believe that these teachers are resisting these transfers…As they cannot come out openly to cause such harm, they have influenced the community to come in because the mindset is that the headteacher is causing the transfers.”

21202163603-0e72xlkwwr-amatus-tuj-uu

Amatus Tuj-uu

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan GES Director, Amatus Tuj-uu, who received the petition, sympathized with the teachers but pleaded with them to return to school as authorities investigate the matter.

“I also set a three-man committee to investigate the matter and report back to me tomorrow or by Wednesday”

“We will try as much as possible to get to the bottom of the problem and find solutions to it,” Mr. Tuj-uu said.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Police probes into alleged suicide of two officers
02.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Courts will preside over only urgent cases – JUSAG
02.02.2021 | Social News
KNUST suspends shuttle services over disregard for COVID-19 safety measures
02.02.2021 | Social News
Striking universities’ senior staff give gov't 48 hours to pay Tier-2 contributions or else...
02.02.2021 | Social News
Africans can only progress if they unchain themselves from the shackles of religion, politics — Apostle Amoako Attah
02.02.2021 | Social News
Christians cautioned to bless and not to curse anyone — Rev. Dr. Mills-Owoo
02.02.2021 | Social News
Probe Kandahar boys’ attack on Tamale DVLA boss — Agortime Ziope chiefs to Akufo-Addo
02.02.2021 | Social News
Udeotuk Wills admits knowing two of murdered Takoradi girls
01.02.2021 | Social News
June is too far for COVID vaccine to arrive – Haruna Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo
01.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election petition: Mahama seeks order for inspection of EC d...
2 hours ago

Probe Kandahar boys’ attack on Tamale DVLA boss — Agortime Z...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line