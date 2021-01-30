CEO of Heavens Laboratory calls for closure of basic schools

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of Heavens Diagnostic Services Ltd., in Sunyani, Nana Bredu Antwi Berko has called on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency shut down all basic Schools in the country to contain further spread of Covid-19 cases among children.

Speaking to Margaret Fafali Amematsia, the Host of Suncity 97.1 FM’S Morning Show, dubbed “Suncity Morning Drive”, Nana Bredu said, measures put in place by authorities to ensure the safety of the Kids are not being implemented properly by the School authorities, a situation he said could be dire if Basic Schools were not closed immediately.

Nana Bredu Antwi recalled one occasion where a class one pupil went to School with a blue nose mask but returned home with a pink one.

“Our children are our future we know! we want the best for them, but what does a parent benefit if his children acquire knowledge and lose their lives?” he inquired.

He expressed concern about the overloading of School buses and the wanton disregard for social distancing and nose mask-wearing protocols among basic School pupils.

The Biomedical Scientist called for comprehensive education on Covid 19 prevention protocols for both teaching and non-teaching staff.

President Akufo-Addo in his 21st Covid 19 update announced that all Kindergarten, primary, and JHS students should go back to school after almost nine months of closure over Covid-19 concerns.

Meanwhile, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi is recording an upsurge in Covid 19 cases among children. Nine children, including an 11-day old baby, tested positive for Covid 19 within 10 days in the facility.