ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.01.2021 Social News

Accra: HeFRA close down Susan Clinic for operating without medical license

Accra: HeFRA close down Susan Clinic for operating without medical license
Listen to article

The Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA) under the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service has closed down the Susan Clinic at Lartebiorkorshie in Accra.

The private health firm which belongs to one of the doctors alleged to have engaged in a baby syndicate, Dr. Hope Quarshie was shut down by the joint team for practising without a license.

According to nearby residents, the facility has not been operating since December 31, 2020.

The Registrar of the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority, Dr. Philip Bannor spoke to the media after shutting down the facility.

“The last time we came here was within the last six months. We did an operation, and we found out there was no license. We have given them opportunities to comply and that has not happened that is why we have taken this measure against them.”

“I think we have given them enough time and even in the pandemic, you have to comply with the rules because some people will use that as an excuse to do all sorts of things, some of which is already in the media and I don’t need to repeat them here. Such activities cannot be allowed. So when they come they will see the notice, they know HeFRA, they know that we are the regulator, our sign is bold enough, so they will know how to contact us,” he added.

Eleven persons were apprehended by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with baby harvesting and human trafficking at some health centres in Accra.

The eleven include doctors, nurses, social welfare staff, and mothers of the babies.

They were arrested in a joint operation by EOCO and the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in December 2020 at the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital.

The two baby boys were sold at a price of GHS30,000 and GHS 28,000 respectively by the suspects in the process.

— citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Two accidents in two days occur on Nanjupiung-Chuchuliga road
29.01.2021 | Social News
Teacher found dead in his room in Koforidua
29.01.2021 | Social News
Obengfo hospital closed down again
29.01.2021 | Social News
Sunyani: School children without nose masks will be arrested – MCE
29.01.2021 | Social News
Sir John goes home on February 25
29.01.2021 | Social News
‘Ghana develops faster when NPP is in power’ — Chief of Yediyesele
29.01.2021 | Social News
Robber gunned down at Achimota forest
29.01.2021 | Social News
Discipline, patriotism lost in education curricular – Bagbin
29.01.2021 | Social News
Prez Akufo-Addo appoints acting Chief of Defence Staff
29.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Misinformed parents rushed to pick their wards from sc...
2 hours ago

La Dadekotopon NPP want former MP Vincent Sowah Odotei sacke...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line