Covid-19: KMA to embark on massive decongestion exercise on Feb 1

Listen to article

As part of measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has slated Monday February 1 to embark on massive decongestion exercise.

The Assembly has served notice to all traders to pack out of the pavements.

In a press release from the Assembly's Public Relations Department signed by Miss Henrieta Afia Konadu Aboagye on behalf of the Metro Chief Executive, she noted that all traders operating on the pavement areas and streets in the Central Business District of the Assembly to observe the date and vacate from the aforementioned areas.

The statement indicated that getting to the Christmas festivities, the traders met and pleaded with the Assembly to allow them to do business on the pavements and voluntarily leave such areas by January 15, 2021.

She added that as it has been the practice, adding that to avoid forceful ejection, traders have been advised to vacate the areas by today Saturday, January 30 to make the exercise becomes reality.