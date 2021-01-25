ModernGhanalogo

25.01.2021 Social News

NPP Youth beg Akufo-Addo to replace East Gonja MCE

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The Coalition of Concern Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators for Salaga South Constituency addressing the media in Salaga

The Coalition of Concern Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators for Salaga South Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) is calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo not to nominate the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Tamimu, again because of his abysmal performance whiles in office.

The NPP youth accused the MCE of the downfall of the party in the Salaga South constituency in the just-ended 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“we recalled that the President in his first term admonished his appointees not to fail the people who fought gallantly to bring the party to power. Interestingly, this solemn call did not resonate with some appointees in his government in the first term and a glowing example is the outgoing MCE for East Gonja, Hon Mohammed Tamimu. This is because; his idiopathic pride, simpleminded selfishness and insatiable greed caused the defeat of the Party's Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah (Uncle Sally), in the 2020 general elections,” they said in a statement.

According to them, for the President's agenda of breaking the eight-year cycle to be realised, the mandate of the MCE should not be renewed and suggested that a more reliable grassroots party person, who knows how to deal with the grassroots and has command over the geopolitics of Salaga South Constituency, should be nominated and appointed for the MCE position for East Gonja Municipal Assembly.

They said the MCE failed to visit any single polling station in the constituency to as it were, familiarize himself with the polling station executives, adding that he never on his own accord paid a visit to any community to acquaint himself with the issues that bedeviled the people and ascertain the strength of the party as well.

“it would interest you know that, for the four years Hon. Mohammed Tamimu, presided as the MCE for East Gonja Assembly, he was at loggerheads with the Salaga South Constituency Executives. There was not a mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence within rank and file of the party in the constituency due to uncompromising stance of the Municipal Chief Executive. In conduct and in speech, the MCE was seen fuelling factionalism in the constituency by selectively working with few preferred people at the expense of the masses.”

Addressing the media in Salaga, Mr. David Kpaba Katanga Electoral area coordinator said that attempts were made in the past to broker peace between the MCE and the Constituency Executives by both Regional and National Executives of the NPP but yielded no positive result.

“ he deliberately sidelined the constituency executives and created parallel leadership within the party. This crack created unreasonably despondency and apathy among the rank and file of the party in the constituency, which has eventually caused the party's defeat in the 2020 elections.”

He claimed , the MCE took unilateral decisions on some government programs and policies that rendered the party's structures irrelevant and affected the fortunes of the party in the just ended 2020 elections.

---Daily Guide

