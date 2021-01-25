Private schools to meet parents for PPE as they wait on gov't

Privates schools in Bawku West District of the Upper East Region are to meet parents to solicit for support for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as government is yet to provide same.

The proprietors said their schools are on the verge of collapsing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A proprietor of St. Maximillian Kolbe International School and former president of GNAT, Mr Paul Apanga said his idea was to transform his school into boarding status but all plans have been halted due to covid-19.

He however said the virus has affected academy work.

Imoro Mohammed Akugri, a proprietor of Shalom International School, Zebilla, said most of their teachers have found other jobs elsewhere but they have requested for new applicants to fill those vacancies.

He added that he would meet with management and parents to see how they can help support their wards with PPEs.

The Manager of Elite Academy, James Ayaweogo, said the novel coronavirus has affected most educational systems worldwide, leading to the near-total closures of schools, and collapsing most private schools.

He however appealed to government to fast track the distribution of the PPE's to ensure all schools receive their support.