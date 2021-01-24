I'm ever ready to serve East Gonja Municipality if given the chance---Alhaji Rafik

Listen to article

Alhaji Haruna Rafik, a Principal Administrative Assistant at the School of Biomedicals and Allied Health Sciences at the University of Ghana has indicated his readiness to serve the East Gonja Municipality if given the chance as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The MCE aspirant also said that this is the best time to contribute his quota to the development of the area.

Alhaji Rafik who is the Chairman of the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association at the Korle- Local Chapter is seeking to bring his numerous leadership skills, experience, and networks to bear on the fortunes of the Assembly and people when given the opportunity.

The Municipal Chief Executive aspirant in an interview with the media touted his credentials in service to the New Patriotic Party and Mother Ghana and feels delighted servicing Mother Ghana as an MCE of his people.

Alhaji Rafik has played several roles to promote and enhance the image of the NPP both at the National, Regional, and constituency levels using the media and other platforms.

Some of the activities of Alhaji Haruna Rafik include but not limited to the following:

He served as a member of the Young Professionals Network of the NPP and has contributed significantly towards the activities of the YPN including support to some 3 constituencies in the 2020 General elections.

He is also an astute and prolific communicator in the Gonja language and is, therefore, a member of the Radio and TV Panelists of the Savannah Region and thus features on prime talk programs on Ztv and Angel TV to promote and defend the NPP and its record in governance.

He has done this since 2016 free of charge for the NPP.

Alhaji Rafik is also a member of the NPP Network in the Gonjaland and an active member of the Social media communicators of the NPP in the Savannah Region.

It must be added that Alhaji Haruna Rafik served as the Assistant Secretary for the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON) when he was a student at the now Tamale Technical University.

Alhaji Rafik Haruna holds a BSC degree in Management Studies from the University of Cape Coast and also an HND Certificate in Secretaryship and Management from the Tamale Technical University.

It is worth noting that Alhaji Haruna Rafik serves as a member of the University of Ghana College of Health Sciences Advisory Board. The Board is the highest decision-making body of the College.

It must be added that Alhaji Rafik has very positive attributes such as humility, accessibility, and a very positive attitude for the position of MCE for the East Gonja Assembly.

The track record of Alhaji Haruna Rafik in terms of his leadership attributes at his professional level and services to the NPP presents him an excellent opportunity for the job.

His friends call him the man for the youth in view of his passion and love for the welfare and development of the youth.