Oguaa residents happy with Justina Assan's nomination

Some residents of Cape Coast, on Friday, expressed delight about the President's Ministerial nominee for the Central Region, expressing high hopes that she will perform well.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), was, on Thursday, named by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Mr Kwamena Duncan, who served for four years.

Mrs. Assan was appointed as the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West Municipal Assembly on 5th May. 2017.

Prior to her appointment, she had taught for about 18 years and rose to the position of Head of Home Economics Department of Obrachire Senior High Technical School.

She held various positions in the New Patriotic Party at both the constituency and regional levels in the Central Region.

They include a Polling Station Women's Organizer, Deputy Constituency Organizer for the Party in the Agona West Constituency and a Deputy Regional Women's Organizer in the Central Region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, a trader, Madam Gloria Afful said women were better leaders and she believed Mrs Assan would make a great impact and a huge difference.

Ms Leticia Agbo, a fishmonger, said she was expecting some positive changes where she plied her business and expressed the hope that when approved by Parliament, the Minister would champion the cause of women and also be a minister for all citizens.

The visibly elated residents said they would throw their weight behind the new Minister to succeed because women had more passion for development when it came to governance.

The Agona West Municipal Assembly, which she presided, swept five awards at the Regional Minister's Maiden Excellence Awards in Education, Environmental Health and Sanitation, for 2018.

The district triumphed over 20 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to become the best performing MMDA in the three categories.

It also won the overall Best Student in Basic Education Certificate Education, among others.

Ms Hannah Asomaning, a trader, said she was very happy with the Government's decision to engage a new person for the Region, explaining that Oguaa needed fresh ideas and energy to move it forward.

Mrs. Henrietta Blankson, a hairdresser on the other hand, said she least expected that Mr. Kwamena Duncan would not be reengaged because he had been diligent and competent.

She, however, noted that there was time for everything, and now that Mr Duncan's ministerial role was over there should be a united front to support the nominated Minister to succeed.

“We are all aware of the great development projects the outgoing Minister brought into Cape Coast, so definitely his replacement may only be for the further interest of the Region,” she added.

Mr. Isaac Ansong, a boutique owner, however, said the President should have considered the outgoing Minister for continuity.

“But I cannot say much more when the changes have already been made and all we all can do now is to support the new one so that she can also give of her best to benefit us all,” he added.

A businesswoman, Mrs. Celestine Saka, said all she cared about was to see the progress of the Region, particularly its ancient capital Cape Coast, and she expected nothing less from Mrs Assan.

---GNA