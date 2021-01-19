ModernGhanalogo

19.01.2021 Headlines

Bawumia sponsors female medical student

Eilham ShahaduEilham Shahadu
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has settled the fees of a young girl whose name was given as Eilham Shahadu to cover her entire six-year MBCH (Medicine) programme at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Her plight was posted on Facebook following which the Vice President intervened with the package to enable her to pursue the programme.

An amount of fifteen thousand Ghana Cedis, being the cost of the programme, was given to the family of the brilliant girl yesterday morning by Alhaji Rashid COP on behalf of the Vice President.

Earlier, the Vice President had paid the fees for the professional law programme for a young man who was all praise for the gesture after he was called to the bar recently.

The Number Two Gentleman has also provided partial scholarship for a group of Ghanaian students studying in Sudan.

The Sudanese Government offered the students half scholarship and the Vice President took up payment for the remainder.

The beneficiaries of his gesture who are studying medicine, pharmacy and other fields prayed for the Vice President just before the December 7 elections.

He is also credited with playing a major role in securing scholarships for 40 young Zongo girls to study medicine in Cuba.

---Daily Guide

