World Diplomatic Federation Inducts Members

A Reputable non-partisan civil organization, World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) has inducted 15 Members to its fold in a high profile ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The World Diplomatic Federation( WODIF) mandates its members to use diplomacy subject to negotiation, networking, and lobbying to ensure that the respective countries they represent enjoy peace and prosperity.

Nana Obokomatta IX, The Chief of Gomoa Dasum and also The CEO of Obokom empire of companies, was inducted as The State Commissioner ( WODIF, Ghana), Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, former Accra Mayor and incumbent MP for Ablekuma South, is the Dean of Development Initiatives,

Dr Augustine. K.Badu, The CEO of K.Badu Agrochemicals, is the Chief Advisor on Agronomy,

Dr Grace Boadu, The CEO of Gracegift Herbal Clinic, is the Herbal Health Evangelion Ambassador, and Dr Kate Quartey-Papafio, The CEO of Reroy Cables, is the Women and Children Affairs Commissioner.

Others included Nana Obeng Nuako III, Dunkwamanhene as Chieftaincy Regent Fellow, Hon. Samuel Adu Gyamfi (MCE, Aowin Municipal Assembly)as Development Initiative Fellow, Me. Evans Kofi Kwafo of EKK Charity Foundation as Charity Regent Fellow and Hon.Samuel Addai Agykum, Sekyere Kumasi District Chief Executive as community Development Initiative Fellow.

WODIF is dedicated to international cooperation hitherto founded to create a diplomatic platform for economic growth and development through forums, conferences, dialogues, festivals, honorary award ceremonies, trade integration and cooperation. It is also for liberalization, managing international relations thus promoting and sustaining peace and security.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of WODIF, Dr.(Rev)Christian Kwetey Kweitsu pointed out that the world of today is saddled with a lot of challenges and be able to surmount such challenges, It behoves on all and sundry to use their respective abilities, support, and intelligence to help alleviate the effects these challenges have on individual lives. He said "We must understand that world leaders alone cannot solve problems facing the world. For this reason, the world Diplomatic Federation is a non – governmental organization constituted to help in minimising if not eliminating crises facing vulnerable individuals, communities, and countries struggling to survive."

He added, "WODIF brings together the noble, the la creme De la creme and business moguls of high repute, philanthropists, technocrats, as well as traditional rulers who are expected to combine their expertise and resources to undertake projects and programs that will impact lives."

According to him, the organization has platforms to bring together such great men and women to find practicable solutions to mitigate the world’s problems saying,

“The purpose of our gathering tonight is to give Honorary Membership that will empower these noble individuals to put their talents and resources at the disposal of WODIF for the benefit of all.

"The Federation believes in the Globalization and Localization of associations that support and connect members to the international community for opportunities across the globe.WODIF has initiated programs, resources, and events that are meant to help our members well. Therefore, he urged WODIF members to be proactive and down to supporting the fundamental stage of the organization in Ghana.

Chairman for the occasion Dr Lawrence Awuku Boateng pointed out that he believed that a new chapter has been opened in the annals of this great country of Ghana In times like these, when we really need a deliverer to assist us through these trying times politically, economically and socially.

"In the political space, ” he added, ” we are seeing a lot of things which aren’t helping our youth and the country as a whole. “ He advised the media to be circumspect in their reportage so as to bring peace and development to the nation.

The state commissioner Nana Obokumatta IX promised to go the extra mile to bring the Federation to the high values it represents.

