18.01.2021 Social News

If you repeatedly offend your gods, they'll kill you - Chief Priest of Santrofi Shrine

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
It is common knowledge among traditional religious practitioners or spiritualist that some spirits kill their Chief Priest for reasons best known to those who have spiritual sight or members of the same fraternity.

When this happens, rumours become rife as to what the Chief Priests or the spiritualists might have done to warrant they being sent to eternity by their own spirits.

It is an axiomatic fact that, for spirits to kill their own Chief Priest, means that, they might have done something untoward against the rules of the spirit. Thus, they might have done something which brings disgrace and shame to the shrine or spirit.

As to why African Traditional Spiritualist would deliberately sin against their 'God's' and suffer the consequences thereof, is what baffles the minds of most people.

To appreciate this better, the author went to Asebu to visit the Chief Priest of the Santrofi Shrine and the Central Regional Chairman of the Psychic and Traditional Healers Association Limited, Nana Kojo Onwonae to elicit some response from him.

In explaining why it happens, Nana Owonae said: "If I deliberately sleep with someone's wife, my spirits will kill me". "The spirit knows I advertently did that and the punishment thereof is death."

The author embarked on this assignment because, in the recent History of Assin Darman in the Assin South District of the Central, a powerful Traditional Priest was struck dead by the deity he was working for.

The rumours surrounding his death was that his spirit had cautioned him, never to share a sponge with a female but he declined.

When quizzed about the reason why a Chief Priest would be killed just because he broke a simple rule of bathing with the same sponge used by his in-law?

The Chief Priest of the Santrofi Shrine of Asebu said, "He didn't die because of bathing with the same sponge used by his in-law, but rather he had sex with her. This is the reason why the spirit killed him."

Expatiating further, he said every spirit one works with would expressly notify the Chief Priest about what is permissible and what is not permissible.

"Spirits don't just kill their messengers. For a spirit to kill his own messenger means that individual would have committed same offence more than three times. The spirit cannot allow you repeat same mistakes for up to 7 times and as such would have to kill you", he clarified.

When asked why would the spirit kill its messenger for a wrong done, Kojo Onwonae expounded that, "The taboos which the spirits direct their servant to avoid, once that is done, it reduces the honour and integrity of the spirit. It cannot allow that to continue so, it will kill you".

He continued that, sometimes these things happen because witches and wizards can cajole the traditional priest or spiritualist to commit a taboo. "Once you commit the offence, the spirits leave you alone and you're on own. So the evils spirits together with the witches and wizards can have access to destroy you".

The Santrofi Shrine Chief Priest sounded a note of caution to all shrine attendants to be careful with their spirits. "This is a difficult job and there are rules and regulations priests must abide by. You break the taboos at your own peril", he ended.

Nana Kojo Onwonae spoke to D.C. Kwame Kwakye from his base at Asebu in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region today Saturday, 16th January, 2021.

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

