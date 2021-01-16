Ghanaian researchers urged to stop copying blindly

The Foundation Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Prof (Mrs) Esi Ewuah has urged Ghanaian researchers to consider just producing papers to producing actionable research findings that meet societal needs.

Prof (Mrs) Ewuah contends that some Ghanaians, unlike people in other parts of the world, do not like to read and so producing brilliant research findings in papers will only leave the ideas espoused on the shelves of libraries.

She noted that the writing of papers by researchers is a foreign concept that has been blindly copied by Ghanaians urging researchers to reconsider how research findings are presented.

According to her, the country is saddled with a whole of lot challenges and findings of research from researchers should show how the research solved a societal problem and not only be shown with a document.

This she says will go a long way to solve the myriad of challenges the country faces.

Prof (Mrs) Ewuah said this at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology over the weekend during the opening ceremony of the 26th Annual Delegates Congress of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG).

Prof (Mrs) Ewuah, who was the keynote speaker at the event, demonstrated how she used research to solve a water problem in Bimbila in Northern Ghana among other problems she has solved through research.

Call on government

She said many of the country’s challenges can be solved when an investment is made on research. She has therefore called on the government to demonstrate its commitment to research by putting in more money for research institutions and individuals.

She also called on the students to use the various platforms they have to call on the government to support research in the country.

She noted that Ghana is blessed to have intelligent young men and women who are leading the students front urging them to use the voice they have to cause change in the way things are done in the country.

Opportunities in the face of COVID-19

President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Isaac Jay Hyde, who was also speaking at the same ceremony said though the novel coronavirus pandemic has come as a challenge to the world, it has also come to present some opportunities, especially, to the Ghanaian student.

“We can think of our positions as students as helpful to informing our teaching practices and developing materials online that we would like to see from our own professors. We can also rethink how we conduct our research and pursue academic endeavors like conference presentations and publications,” he said.

He added “as future faculty members and professional researchers, COVID-19 provides us with a sample of the disruptive but timely circumstances that may come in our may in the course of our work.”

Call for waiver

On his part, the President of GRASAG, Samuel Sagoe, called on the management of KNUST to waive off the extension fees they are charging post-graduate students who were unable to complete their research work on time.

He noted that in the era of Covid-19 where students' research conferences, including foreign travels, became challenging, it could not have been the fault of the students not to complete their work on time and should therefore not be punished for crimes they did not commit.

He used the opportunity to outline some successes chalked by the 2019/2020 leaders of GRASAG.

The congress saw the election of Heartwill Selasi Tamakloe, a student of the University of Education, Winneba, as the next president of GRASAG.