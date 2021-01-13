Schools in Eastern region undergo fumigation and disinfection

The Eastern Regional branch of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, on Tuesday, fumigated Junior High and Senior High Schools in the region ahead of the official reopening in the coming week.

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo, in his last update on measures taken against the deadly Covid-19 announced that all schools undergo a disinfection exercise prior to the official school reopening schedules.

About 2000 basic schools including private and public as well as 142 private and public Junior High Schools have also benefited from the fumigation exercise.

Experiencing the day's activity at the Pope John's SHS and Seminary, Bright SHS and Frihans Educational Complex, the administration blocks, classrooms, Dormitory blocks, Dinning and Assembly Halls including other blocks were thoroughly fumigated.

In an interaction with the media, the Regional Vector Control officer at Zoomlion, Maxwell Agbosu, disclosed that the target of completing the exercise will be achieved before the reopening.

"I want to assure Ghanaians and Eastern Region that we will finish with the disinfection before the children go back to their various schools on the slated date. We are done with almost 90 percent of the work, albeit the huge number of schools, I can say that the target we have set will be met," he said.

The head of Public Relations at the Bright SHS, Dr. Isaac Asare, expressed gratitude to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the initiative of fighting the pandemic in the various schools.

"We are very grateful of the initiative by the president of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, and CEO of Jospong Group of companies for the love of fighting the pandemic in the country and extending the exercise to the private schools as well. We are very grateful to the president for the provision of PPEs such as Sanitisers, Veronica buckets, thermometer guns including other materials to the various schools especially Bright SHS for the fight against the virus, " he iterated.

He, however, disclosed that authorities of the schools have instituted measures to ensure the safety of students.

"The management of the school are also doing their best, putting things in place in order for us all to handle the situation. We have also communicated with parents to prepare their wards with the necessary PPEs.

"We have also engaged our teaching staff to make sure the necessary safety protocols are adhered to by the students.

"The management has also decided to raise funds for the purchase of some PPEs for the school in order to ensure that the virus does not spread in the school," the head of Public Relations at the Bright SHS, Dr. Isaac Asare disclosed.

On his part, the headteacher at the Frihans Educational Complex at Asokore, Mr. Joshua Acheampong, noted that the fumigation exercise has come in handy and has assured guardians of a safe return of their wards to school.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank the government for the exercise. We looking forward that as our pupils return to school, we will make sure that all the Covid-19 safety protocols are adhered to so that no casualty will be recorded.

"We have also met with the parents and had series of meetings with them and spelled put the need-to-adhered-to the measures of the covid-19 and has assured them of the safety of their wards when they return," he added.