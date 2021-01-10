NDC Zongo Caucus salutes Bagbin

The Ashanti Regional Zongo Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has congratulated Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as the new Speaker of Parliament.

Mr. Bagbin, Ghana's longest-serving Parliamentarian, made history on Thursday, December 7, with his election as the Eighth Speaker and first person from the opposition to be elected as a Speaker under Ghana's Fourth Republican Constitution.

The contest saw the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) nominee, Professor Mike Ocquaye, the immediate-past Speaker of the Seventh Parliament, losing to the NDC's nominee.

A statement issued by the Zongo Caucus, signed by Alhaji Sumaila Futa, the Regional Coordinator, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, urged the lawmakers to offer the new Speaker the necessary support in the discharge of his duties.

It expressed the hope that with his vast experience in Parliament the new Speaker would help advance the cause of the august House to deepen democratic dispensation in the country.

“We know you will bring your expertise and knowledge to bear in the deliberations of the House, thereby promoting the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian in the business of the Eight Parliament,” the statement noted.

Mr. Bagbin has served Parliament since January 7, 1993, when the first Parliament under the Fourth Republican Constitution was inaugurated.

The Eighth Parliament, by consensus, retained Mr Joe Osei-Wusu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, as the First Deputy Speaker, and settled on Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, MP for Fomena, as the Second Deputy Speaker.

The statement also lauded the NDC Parliamentary Caucus for demonstrating courage and tenacity of purpose to get the new Speaker elected.

It entreated all well-meaning NDC activists to remain committed to the ideals of the party.

The statement further called for massive support of the party for former President and NDC Flag-bearer in the December 7 elections, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, in his petition to the Supreme Court regarding the outcome of the polls.

—GNA