Parliament Fisticuffs: NDC MP Oti Bless 'fights' till dress torn, went home naked [Photos & Video]

There was a free for all fight in Ghana's Parliament in the early morning of January 7 as Members of Parliament from both sides trade blows over the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

The fisticuff which lasted for nine hours on live telecast begun with NDC MPs occupying the majority side of the House.

The pandemonium started with the election process when a Marshall of Parliament attempted to stuff the ballot box. This infuriated the lion-looking NDC MPs who dived from their seats with anger kicking down the ballot boxes and the voting booths in agitation amid blows.

The rambo-style Parliament on that day recorded several fisticuffs, chaos, confusion and commotion which almost marred the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

From disagreements to near-brawls, the highlight was when the Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency Carlos Ahenkorah of the NPP side snatched ballot papers during counting. The marathon race with which Carlos Ahenkorah snatched and absconded with the ballot papers and the ensuing melee was the peak of events in Parliament.

After the eventful day, most MPs returned home in dirty clothes, cracked mobile phone screens and other personal items destroyed due to the back and forth fisticuffs and 'dog fight' in Parliament but one who went home almost naked was Oti Bless, the Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North Constituency in the Oti Region on the ticket of the NDC.

His white caftan clothes was completely torn into tatters suggesting that he may have gone extremely haywire the entire morning.

