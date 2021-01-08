ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.01.2021 Social News

A day-old baby dumped at Dome-Crossing

A day-old baby dumped at Dome-Crossing
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Accra Regional Police Command is looking for the mother of a lifeless day-old baby, dumped in a bush at Dome-Crossing in Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency that at about 1300hours on Thursday, January 7, the Police received information that there was an abandoned baby lying at Dome Crossing.

"Police proceeded to the scene and found a lifeless day-old baby boy wrapped in a piece of cloth, which was stained with blood, concealed in a carton and dumped in a bush at Dome Crossing," she said.

DSP Tenge said upon careful inspection of the body, Police found that the deceased baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta.

She said the body had been sent to the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy and that efforts were being made to trace the mother to assist in investigations.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ballot paper snatching: I was sacrificing to force a re-run – Carlos Ahenkorah
08.01.2021 | Social News
E/R: Farmer murdered in farm
08.01.2021 | Social News
MEMHREP spends Xmas 2020 with 'The FORGOTTEN'
08.01.2021 | Social News
Behaviour of MPs in Speaker election ‘disgraceful, disgusting’ – Edgar Wiredu
08.01.2021 | Social News
NPP supporters prevent Aboadze Landing Beach Committee from selling premix fuel
08.01.2021 | Social News
Sombo residents elated over Bagbin’s election
08.01.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo pledges national unity as he begins second term
07.01.2021 | Social News
CSOs urge Parliament to compromise, accomodate eachother
07.01.2021 | Social News
Asante-Akim South: Mixed reaction over election of Bagbin as new Speaker of Parliament
07.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I asked Carlos to get away when he approached me – Mensah-Bo...
1 hour ago

Bagbin is the best NDC person to be Speaker under an Akufo-A...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line