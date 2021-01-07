COVID-19 disinfections: All heads of educational institutions should kindly cooperate with the disinfection team

The Northern Regional General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has appealed to heads of educational institutions in the Northern Region to cooperate with his outfit to ensure a successful disinfection exercise.

According to Mr Peter Awuni, the lack of cooperation by some of the heads of the schools was not helping in the smooth execution of their operations.

“I want to appeal to the heads of the basic, senior high schools and tertiary institutions to be available to aid in our work, especially when there are documents to be signed and more importantly the classrooms, lecture halls and offices needed to be opened for disinfection,” he appealed.

The Zoomlion N/R GM made the appeal during the disinfection of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale yesterday.

The nationwide mass disinfection exercise in schools is in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for all educational institutions to be disinfected and fumigated before reopening.









According to him, about eight (8) tertiary institutions were expected to be disinfected in the region.

These are UDS, Tamale Technical University, Nyankpala Campus, UDS,

Tamale Campus, UDS, City Campus of UDS, Tamale College of Education, Bagabaga College of Education and Pong Tamale College, Damango Agriculture College, he stated.

“…and also we will disinfect and fumigate 64 SHSs and 600 basic schools,” he further disclosed.

He said Zoomlion was undertaking the exercise with the Ministries of Education and Sanitation and Water Resources.

Mr Dawuni entreated the school authorities to enforce all the Covid protocols.

“These are social/physical distancing, regular washing of hands, wearing of nose masks and using alcohol-based hand sanitiser,” he said.

He said the exercise will end on 14th January, 2021 to allow pupils return to school.

Registrar of UDS, Dr A.B.T. Zakariah, stated that the board of directors and staff of the university have put in place all the key measures that can help fight the covid.

“And we have have had meetings with experts who have underscore that disinfection and fumigation of the school was very important in fighting the virus,” he intimated.

He revealed that the university was expecting about 10,000 students, noting that as of now only 9,000 have registered.

In the wake of the Covid, Dr Zakariah said the university have resolved to use “Zoom” as one of the means to teach students.

“We will also break the classes into smaller units in adherence of the physical distancing protocol,” he added.