ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.01.2021 Social News

Engage us before giving out lands – Lands Commission advises land owners

Engage us before giving out lands – Lands Commission advises land owners
Listen to article

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Alhaji Duad Suleman Mahama has urged landowners to engage the serbices of the commission before selling their lands out.

According to him, failure on the part of landowners to consult the Lands Commission before giving out land is one of the major reasons for the land acquisition and ownership issues in the country.

Alhaji Suleman Mahama in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV said “the challenge we have in this country is rule enforcement. There is so much indiscipline in the country. Development takes place so fast that it is very difficult for the institutional actors to cope with. And if the Town and Country Planning Department is under-resourced, how do we expect them to produce the local plans at the speed with which development is taking place?”

“The Development Control authority rests with the district assemblies. The constitution in Article 267 made some provisions for that. It says there shall be no development on any piece of land unless it conforms with the planning scene of the area in which the land is located,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, who enforces that? So you cannot get the enforcement from the district assemblies because their planning authorities are within the local assemblies. So if they have no resources to do that, it becomes a big challenge. We can see that there's some form of dissonance between planning and development. They may do the planning alright but if owners of lands just grant lands without any thought of a scheme, a problem is created.”

Land administration in Ghana faces major challenges that pose a threat to the country and its potential Investors.

The constraints in the land sector have implications for effective and efficient land service delivery.

These include general indiscipline in the land market, indeterminate boundaries of stools/skin lands/conflicting claims to ownership, multiple and complex laws governing land administration, inadequate security of land tenure due to land-related conflicts and litigations, grants of the same parcel to different tenants, lack of transparency and accountability in land dealings, a high spate of land encroachment, and lack of adequate functional and geographic systems and networks.

These constraints manifest in inadequate security of tenure, difficult accessibility to land, and the general indiscipline in the land market characterized by land encroachments, multiple sale of lands, haphazard developments, and disputes leading to endless land litigations.

— citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Inculcate traditional systems of governance into our democracy — Prince Mba to African gov'ts
06.01.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo lifts restrictions on football
06.01.2021 | Social News
ECG issues guildelines for extended free electricity for lifeline customers
06.01.2021 | Social News
Koforidua: Parents unhappy over class sizes as schools re-open
05.01.2021 | Social News
Let’s have an open conversation on galamsey fight – Akufo-Addo
05.01.2021 | Social News
Three rabies cases confirmed in Kpone-Katamanso
05.01.2021 | Social News
Covid-19 threatened to derail our progress – Akufo-Addo
05.01.2021 | Social News
Cooperate Bodies Donate to Widows in Akatsi south
05.01.2021 | Social News
Some Dawhenya lands are for gov’t – Nene Bantama
05.01.2021 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Hohoe High Court adjourns Kofi Adams case sine dine
53 minutes ago

Corruption scandals: Majority Leader defends integrity of 7t...
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line