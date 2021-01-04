ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.01.2021 Regional News

Hon. Barbara commissions ultra-modern classroom blocks

By Francis Cudjoe
Hon. Barbara commissions ultra-modern classroom blocks
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs.) has today commissioned two developmental educational projects with Auxiliary facilities at Dwabeng and Damang in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region of the Republic of Ghana.

The projects include two unit kindergarten with kitchen, Dining Hall, Staff common room, Storeroom, Headmaster's office, WC, bathrooms, Mechanised Borehole at Dwabeng and Damang

Speaking at the event Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi noted that the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to provide quality education right from kindergarten to the Tertiary level.

She said the children will use the classroom block immediately because they have provided all the needed facilities and this is the president's vision.

The Member of Parliament for the area touted on the government social intervention policies and programmes like the Free Senior High School which the president has also promised to give free access the Tertiary education.

The Legislator pointed out that the government has initiated strategic plans to ensure that youth in Ghana will benefit from Free Senior High School and this can only be done by starting from the basic level.

Mr. Gambon Boateng Human Resource Officer at the Municipal educational Directorate who represented Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie congratulated the MP and the Assembly for the kind gesture and assured the Assembly, the projects will be put into good use to benefit the children in the area.

Nana Asante II of Dwabeng his elders also thanked the MP and asked her and the Assembly to continuously support them whenever they will need their service.

The municipal chief executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-valley Municipality Hon. Dr. Isaac Dasmani explained that the Assembly has a maintenance plan for every developmental project adding, the maintenance plan is part of the Assembly's policy, and also assured monitoring team has been set up which monitors all projects in the Municipality.

Hon. Dr. Isaac Dasmani MCE for Prestea Huni-valley Municipality said the project is called #Turn #Key #project because it's well furnished with Chairs and Tables unlike the previous administration where when your child is going to school he or she will be asked to buy table and chair.

The source of funding for the project is the District Development Fund. (DDF).

Mr. #Boateng who represented Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie praised the MP and the MCE said, since 2017 he has seen Unprecedented developmental projects in the area of education all by the effort of the Hon. Member of Parliament. He then advises parents to make sure their

children are always in school because they have no reason to complain as to why they are staying home. She also talked about the TVET project which will soon start at Aboso and also the Art Centre at Damang. This will help people to get an on-hands training education.

Some of the Teachers who were present thanked the MP and MCE. But as the saying goes Oliver Twist always asks for more so they appealed to Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs) for more of such project in the constituency. The contractors for the projects are Maccastro Company Limited built the one at Dwabeng and Damus Company Limited at Damang.

142021110044-0e72xlkwwr-fb img 1609791710919

142021110044-0e72xlkwwr-fb img 1609791689706

142021110045-uypcsferrm-fb img 1609791718473

142021110045-1h830n4ayu-fb img 1609791723564

142021110046-ptkwo0a442-fb img 1609791727681

142021110047-l5hsk8v331-fb img 1609791734112

142021110048-1j041p5ccw-fb img 1609791738029

142021110048-0g830n4ayt-fb img 1609791742870

142021110049-1i830o4bbv-fb img 1609791770767

142021110049-rvmypdb553-fb img 1609791776440

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Nominations open for 2021 Ghana Youth Awards
04.01.2021 | Regional News
All hands on deck to develop Offinso North---DCE to opposition candidates
04.01.2021 | Regional News
GNASSM-ASWiM National Committee holds maiden meeting
04.01.2021 | Regional News
Ashanti Region: Yahweh City Church organises Christmas Party to underscore the value of Christian solidarity
04.01.2021 | Regional News
Repairer Foundation celebrates New Year with children in Tamale
04.01.2021 | Regional News
Ms. Martha Akomeah reaches out to a deprived community
03.01.2021 | Regional News
God who took us through 2020, will see us through 2021---CCC Pastor
02.01.2021 | Regional News
Peace, religious harmony, collaboration key to Ghana’s development---Bawumia
01.01.2021 | Regional News
African Development Institute holds conference panel discussion on J.J. Rawlings
01.01.2021 | Regional News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Kufuor, Asantehene, others to be honored at Asanteman Awards
3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo to open 72nd Annual New Year School
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line