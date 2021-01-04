Hon. Barbara commissions ultra-modern classroom blocks

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs.) has today commissioned two developmental educational projects with Auxiliary facilities at Dwabeng and Damang in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region of the Republic of Ghana.

The projects include two unit kindergarten with kitchen, Dining Hall, Staff common room, Storeroom, Headmaster's office, WC, bathrooms, Mechanised Borehole at Dwabeng and Damang

Speaking at the event Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi noted that the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to provide quality education right from kindergarten to the Tertiary level.

She said the children will use the classroom block immediately because they have provided all the needed facilities and this is the president's vision.

The Member of Parliament for the area touted on the government social intervention policies and programmes like the Free Senior High School which the president has also promised to give free access the Tertiary education.

The Legislator pointed out that the government has initiated strategic plans to ensure that youth in Ghana will benefit from Free Senior High School and this can only be done by starting from the basic level.

Mr. Gambon Boateng Human Resource Officer at the Municipal educational Directorate who represented Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie congratulated the MP and the Assembly for the kind gesture and assured the Assembly, the projects will be put into good use to benefit the children in the area.

Nana Asante II of Dwabeng his elders also thanked the MP and asked her and the Assembly to continuously support them whenever they will need their service.

The municipal chief executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-valley Municipality Hon. Dr. Isaac Dasmani explained that the Assembly has a maintenance plan for every developmental project adding, the maintenance plan is part of the Assembly's policy, and also assured monitoring team has been set up which monitors all projects in the Municipality.

Hon. Dr. Isaac Dasmani MCE for Prestea Huni-valley Municipality said the project is called #Turn #Key #project because it's well furnished with Chairs and Tables unlike the previous administration where when your child is going to school he or she will be asked to buy table and chair.

The source of funding for the project is the District Development Fund. (DDF).

Mr. #Boateng who represented Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie praised the MP and the MCE said, since 2017 he has seen Unprecedented developmental projects in the area of education all by the effort of the Hon. Member of Parliament. He then advises parents to make sure their

children are always in school because they have no reason to complain as to why they are staying home. She also talked about the TVET project which will soon start at Aboso and also the Art Centre at Damang. This will help people to get an on-hands training education.

Some of the Teachers who were present thanked the MP and MCE. But as the saying goes Oliver Twist always asks for more so they appealed to Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs) for more of such project in the constituency. The contractors for the projects are Maccastro Company Limited built the one at Dwabeng and Damus Company Limited at Damang.