You won the 2020 elections for NPP---Asokwa MCE touts PSEs

Municipal Chief Executive for Asokwa, Chief Akwannuasa Gyimah has praised Polling Station Executives (PSEs) in the Asokwa constituency and other parts of Ghana for their ‘hard work and vigilance’.

According to the Chief Executive, the hard work and vigilance of the PSEs earned the New Patriotic Party the victory in the December General Elections.

He noted that the continued commitment to their responsibilities would ensure future successes of the NPP at the polls.

The Asokwa MCE who was in the company of Member of Parliament for the constituency, Madam Patricia Appiagyei was on a thanksgiving and commendation visit to polling station executives across the area.

In all, 13 electoral areas were visited and 685 polling station executives were met.

The Member of Parliament-Elect for the constituency, Madam Appiagyei thanked the PSEs as well as the electoral area coordinators for being vigilant at the polls to ensure the party recorded the right figures for victory.

She urged them to ensure the lessons of the 2020 polls guide them into their future engagements.

The MP-elect urged party members to always stand by the decisions of the party no matter what differences they may have.

Madam Appiagyei also appealed to Chiefs and the people of Asokwa to pray for the MCE, Chief Akwannuasah for his retention as head of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly so that projects and programs being implemented by the Assembly could be completed in time for the development of the Municipality.

Mr. Benjamin Fosu Nkromah, Asokwa Constituency chairman for the NPP praised the PSEs for displaying diligence during the general elections of 2020.

He said such an attitude ensured the progress of the party at the polls.

Papa Yaw Asare Bediako John, Asokwa NPP secretary urged the PSEs to stand by the party's decisions, adding that they should also disseminate such information to party members on the ground as swiftly as they can.

The constituency secretary also rallied party members to pray for the retention of the MCE for Asokwa, Chief Akwannuasa Gyimah so that both he and the MP-elect could continue with the development agenda for the Asokwa Municipality.

Also present during the tour were the constituency women's organiser, Georgina Obiri Yeboah, Felix Appiah, constituency treasurer as well as aides of the MCE and the MP.